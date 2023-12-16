MARTIN, Tenn. (USD) — Junior guard Kendall Holmes knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and the Coyotes went on to win 80-74 in overtime on Saturday afternoon inside the Elam Center.



South Dakota (9-3) has now won two-straight road games in overtime, with both games relying on a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send it to extra time. The road victory extended the Coyotes’ winning streak to six.



Junior guard Grace Larkins had a team-high 18 points to go along with eight assists, five rebounds and five steals. Holmes finished with 17 points, going 5-of-7 from 3-point range with two big triples in the fourth quarter. Fifth-year junior Alexi Hempe tallied 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor. Senior forward Tori DePerry scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.



UT Martin (2-8) was led by guard Kenley McCarn’s career high 31 points with five 3-pointers. Norah Clark added 15 points off the bench and starting forward Anaya Brown recorded a double-double against the Coyotes for the second-straight year with 13 points and 10 rebounds.



The game included 10 lead changes and 11 tie-ups with South Dakota controlling the lead for 23 minutes of the game. Neither team was able to create a double-digit lead throughout the game, with the Coyotes’ largest lead coming at the start of the second quarter as the Coyotes hit three straight 3-pointers to lead 25-16.



The Skyhawks’ largest advantage was seven points with 3:40 to play in regulation. The Coyotes made three 3-pointers under pressure in the final two minutes of regulation with two by Holmes and one from Hempe.



Five different Coyotes scored in overtime. Junior guard Nicole Avila-Ambrosi , who had three 3-pointers for nine points in the game, made a transition 3-pointer from the corner to give the Coyotes a 75-72 advantage with 1:26 to play. USD went on to win 80-74.



South Dakota shot 44.6 percent (25-of-56) from the field and 48.4 percent (15-of-31) from behind the arc. A total of 84 percent of the Coyotes’ field goals were assisted. USD leads the Summit in assists and had 21 assists on Saturday afternoon.



UT Martin made 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the floor and 47.8 percent (11-of-23) from deep.



The Coyotes recorded a season-high 15 steals in the game. USD had 26 points off 23 Skyhawk turnovers in the game.



South Dakota returns home to face Bradley at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.