ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Caitlyn Hoff and Emillee Stofferahn were stellar as the power duo lifted West Central to a 4-0 win over Tea Area.

Hoff was a weapon on the mound. She threw a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits, while striking out nine. She did this to the same team that had 26 hits and 22 runs in Friday’s semifinal.

Hoff added two doubles in the win, but it was Emillee Stofferahn who had the big swing.

She went 1-4 with a two run homerun.

West Central finished the year with a 22-0 record.