Hockey Hall of Fame member Grant Fuhr added to Legends lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD HEALTH) – Hockey Hall of Fame member and five-time Stanley Cup champion Grant Fuhr will participate in the 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Banquet on June 10 as well as the free hockey clinic from 10 a.m. – noon on June 11 at the SCHEELS IcePlex.

The Alberta, Canada, native was the eighth overall pick in the 1981 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The goaltender was named to six NHL All-Star teams and played alongside Wayne Gretzky on the great Oilers teams that won the Stanley Cup five times from 1983-1990.

In 2003, Fuhr was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the Oilers retired his No. 31 jersey. In 2017, he was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.

Fuhr joins the following coaches and athletes already announced for the 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Banquet and free clinics:

Rod Woodson, Hall of Fame cornerback (Football)

Paul Molitor, Hall of Fame first baseman (Baseball)

Tamika Catchings, Hall of Fame inductee & 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist (Basketball)

Chad Greenway, Pro-Bowl linebacker (Football)

Courtney Thompson, 2-time Olympic medalist, NCAA national champion (Volleyball)

Michael Chandler, 3x Bellator Lightweight World Champion (Martial Arts)

Logan Storley, 4x NCAA All-American (Wrestling)

Cindy Rarick, 7-time LPGA TOUR winner (Golf)

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

The sessions are conducted by professional athletes and the region’s best college and high school coaches who have been recognized as positive role models on and off the field. Parents and coaches also participate in clinics designed to help them further understand their role as mentors while sharpening their coaching skills.

Last year, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends raised $230,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities. Since 2005, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised $2.575 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2021. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to eight outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford, First PREMIER and other valuable sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.

The following COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place for this year’s clinics:

Only one parent/guardian per clinic registration.

Masks must be worn by everyone when entering the building or clinic.

Mask must be worn by the parent/guardian during clinic.

Social distancing (six-feet separation) is strongly suggested between spectators.

Clinics will be limited to 60-percent of normal capacity.

Due to capacity limits at all clinics, participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance at LegendsForKids.com to ensure they get the proper t-shirt size. Registration is open now.

Online information and registration:

• Legends: LegendsforKids.com

• Legends Football Camp: sanfordsports.com/legends

2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule Date Camp Time Location June 10 Legends Golf Clinic 1-3 p.m. Minnehaha Golf Range June 10 Legends Banquet 5-9:30 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 11 Legends Golf Tournament* 9 a.m. Willow Run, Prairie Green, Bakker Crossing & Grand Falls Casino Golf Course June 11 Legends Tennis Clinic 9-11 a.m. Huether Family Match Pointe June 11 Legends Soccer Clinic 9-11 a.m. Sanford Fieldhouse June 11 Legends Hockey Clinic 10 a.m.-noon SCHEELS IcePlex June 11 Legends Football Clinic 1-3 p.m. Sanford Sports Complex June 11 Legends Cheer Clinic 1-3 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 11 Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sanford Fieldhouse June 11 Legends Lacrosse Clinic 6-8 p.m. Sanford Sports Complex: Fields 1-2 June 11 Legends Volleyball Clinic 6-8 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 11 Legends Martial Arts Clinic 6:30 – 8 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 12 Legends Basketball Clinic 9-11 a.m. Sanford Pentagon June 12 Legends Free Lunch 11 a.m.-noon Sanford Pentagon June 12 Sanford fit Zone 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sanford Pentagon,

Court 9 June 12 Legends Wrestling Clinic 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 12 Legends Gymnastics Clinic (5-6 years) 12:30-1:30 p.m. Power & Grace June 12 Legends Gymnastics Clinic (7-9 years) 1:45-3 p.m. Power & Grace June 12 Legends Gymnastics Clinic (10 & older) 3:15-4:45 p.m. Power & Grace June 12 Legends Rugby Clinic 3:45-5:45 p.m. Sanford Sports Complex June 21-23 Legends Football Camp* Sanford Sports Complex

* registration required