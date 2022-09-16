TULARE, S.D. (KELO) — A new football Friday also means a new Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week and this week’s winner is the Hitchcock-Tulare vs. Avon contest.

A record number of votes helped lift Hitchcock-Tulare and Avon to this week’s Viewers’ Choice game.

The Patriots vs. Pirates contest received 45% of the vote as the two teams meet in a 9B top five showdown.

That contest will receive bonus highlights from the game on KELOLAND.com, following tonight’s KELOLAND SportsZone which airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.