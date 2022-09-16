SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week pitted 9B Number 2 Hitchcock-Tulare against 4th ranked Avon.

In the opening quarter of the game, Carter Binger would slings it over to Erik Salman on the screen pass and from there the junior running back would shed a few tacklers on his way in for the games first score. Patriots were up 6 nothing early on.

Later in the first, they would go right back to Salman and this time it was a much easier path into the end zone. The 2pt conversion was good, 14-0 Hitchcock Tulare.

Still in the 1st quarter, Avon punting, the ball was fielded at the 32 by Landon Puffer, he would loop around the left side of the field, weaved his through traffic and into daylight down the sideline for the 68 yards to the house call. The Pats led 22-0.

In the 2nd quarter they would continue to pour it on. It was Puffer again, this time at wide receiver zooming in for yet another first half score.

Hitchcock Tulare led 52-0 at the half and that was it; they would call the game off. Patriots with a dominate performance at home remaining unbeaten.