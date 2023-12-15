VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD won a program record 10 wins at the FCS level this season. That accomplishment carried extra meaning for the Coyotes.

“It’s been a special road this year for our guys,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “It’s been a special road for an old head coach.”

USD staged the biggest improvement in the FCS, turning a 3-8 record in 2022 into a 10-3 mark this year. The team blazed new trails by advancing to the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time.

“I don’t think anybody outside of the guys that we’re standing in their locker room at the end of the game expected us to be there, but it just tells you what internal belief can do,” Nielson said.

“This team did something that no team has ever done here,” USD junior offensive lineman Joey Lombard said. “That’s something to be very proud about. And I think looking forward, that just shows us that we have everything we need to do it.”

The Coyotes’ offense improved by nearly eight points per game, but it was their defense that carried them this season. It ranked in the top-10 defenses and held opponents below 18 points per game, an 11-point improvement from last season. They even limited the opposition to 10 points or fewer seven times.

“I think we’re in a great place,” USD junior defensive back Dennis Shorter said. “This was a great experience. So now we’ve got to the point where this is a standard. We can’t just settle for less.”

The Yotes reached their highest FCS ranking at number three and have now reached the playoffs twice in three years. With just eight combined seniors and grad students on the roster, many key pieces are returning.

“The one thing that this group did is they opened up a section of road that future teams that we have here are going to want to be on,” Nielson said.

Bob Nielson won Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year, while Brock Mogensen was named Defensive Player of the Year. That helped add to the already historic season in Vermillion.