BISMARCK, N.D. (AUGIE) — It was all Augustana Friday night as the Vikings sunk the UMary Marauders 83-50 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The victory was the largest margin of victory on the NSIC season.



Augustana had a balanced offensive attack with Caden Hinker leading the way with 14 points while Jadan Graves added 11 and Sam Rensch 10. The Vikings accumulated 21 assists on their 32 made baskets while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.



In addition to Hinker’s 14 points, he corralled 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double.



Back-to-back 3-point baskets from Graves set the tone early for Augustana with a quick 6-0 lead. The Vikings, who moved to 9-7 overall and 4-6 in the NSIC, led 21-7 at the midway point of the first half after an Arhman Lewis 3-point basket.



Holding a 12-7 lead, the Vikings went on a 21-0 run to hold a lead that would be insurmountable for the home team. The 21-0 run concluded with a 3-point basket from Brayson Laube and a jumper from Hinker for a 33-7 score with 5:15 remaining in the opening half.



The Vikings led 40-16 at the intermission.



Augustana’s lead grew to as many as 38 points in the second half as Bennett Otto sank a 3-point basket of his own for a 70-32 lead.



In the game, all 12 Vikings on the active roster played at least four minutes and none more than 25 minutes on the front end of back-to-back games. Augustana forced 15 turnovers, scoring 24 points off those turnovers while committing just eight themselves.



Hinker’s career day game was on 7-of-11 shooting while securing eight defensive rebounds and two on the offensive end. Isaac Fink narrowly missed on a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.



Augustana looks to make it three-straight wins on Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest at Northern State.