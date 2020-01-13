1  of  7
Closings & Delays
City of Adrian, MN City of Crooks City of Edgerton City of Garretson City of Luverne City of Parker City of Tyndall

 

Avera

Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros’ sign stealing

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch watches during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora _ the Astros bench coach in 2017 _ will face equally or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests