Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros’ sign stealing

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch watches during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora _ the Astros bench coach in 2017 _ will face equally or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.