Hills-Beaver Creek knocks off Red Rock Central

HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — Hills-Beaver Creek jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first half and never looked back as they beat Red Rock Central 24-6 Thursday night.

The Patriots jumped out to an early 8-0 lead as Cole Baker took the option pitch 14 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Hills-Beaver Creek collected a safety after a snap on 4th down went over the punter’s head and out of bounds.

In the second quarter the Patriots put together a nice drive, as Baker would cap it off with his second touchdown of the night, this one a 4-yard run up the middle to put them up 18-0 heading to the second half.

The two teams would trade scores in the second half as Hills-Beaver Creek earned the 24-6 win. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Patriots. They’ll wrap up their regular season on Wednesday on the road at Edgerton.

