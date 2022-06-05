HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful night for racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota.

We begin in the Hobby Stock feature, Travis Christiansen of Madison would moving ahead for the victory. Taking a look now at the Late Model Street Stocks, JJ Zebell would take his first victory of the 2022 season

. Skipping ahead to the B-Mod race, Miah Christiansen would take home the ‘W’ and would then give his trophy away to a lucky fan. Lastly in the Race-savers Sprint series it was Lee Goose snagging the victory.