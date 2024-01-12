SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Team USA National Team Development Program U18s on Friday night, 8-5. The two teams split their series and set the Herd’s record at 17-14-2-1 in the USHL. With weather postponements and cancellations across the USHL, the Herd did not have to deal with movement in the Western Conference’s standings, sitting in third with 37 points.

Team USA set itself up in a good spot during the first period, netting three unanswered goals on Stampede netminder Caleb Heil . Cole Eiserman found his first of two goals, followed by Cole Hutson and Christian Humphreys. The shots-on-goal differential was not huge in the first frame, the Herd finding 10 shots on goal versus the NTDP’s 14. USA earned a single powerplay during the period and was able to capitalize on it for Humphreys’ goal.

The Stampede flipped the page on Team USA in the second frame, finding four goals of their own and allowing just one. Hayden Reid tallied the team’s first goal of the night at 5:47, assisted by Beckett Hendrickson . NTDP’s lone second-period goal came under 30 seconds later. Back on the other side of the ice, JJ Wiebusch found his 16th goal of the season with help from John McNelis . Beckett Hendrickson followed that up with an unassisted goal of his own, his second of the series against his former team. Closing out the period, at 17:40 Noah Eyre found his first career USHL goal on assists from Micah Berger and Gennadi Chaly , tying the game at four goals per team heading into the final period.

Another switch flipped in the third and the period was all Team USA, minus a JJ Wiebusch breakaway goal off a stretch pass from Jaksen Panzer . NTDP scored four goals during the period, bringing their total to eight versus the Herd’s five. The Stampede and Team USA matched each other shot-for-shot in shots on goal during the final period, finding 10 each. A final shots-on-goal comparison of 42-37 found the Herd leading.

Caleb Heil was served with his eighth regulation loss of the season this evening, now holding a 6-8-1-0 record across 864 minutes. Heil was able to block 29 of 37 shots on his net for a save percentage of .784. The eight goals against the Herd moved his cumulative goals-against average to 3.98 and save percentage to .862. Heil now prepares to head to Plymouth, Mich. to take part in the Chipotle All-American game this coming Monday.

Tomorrow, Sat. Jan. 13 is Hockey Day South Dakota. More information on the games is available on the Stampede website, including the full slate of youth games at the PREMIER Center prior. Tickets for all Stampede home games are available now through the KELOLAND box office, Stampede office, or any Ticketmaster outlets.