SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O’Gorman (16) 3-0 80 1 Harrisburg 8-0 60 2 Pierre 8-0 45 4 S.F. Washington 3-1 29 5 Huron 7-0 13 RV

Receiving Votes: S.F. Jefferson (3-1) 10, Mitchell (3-5) 3

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (16) 10-3 80 1 Dakota Valley 4-0 64 2 Platte-Geddes 7-0 30 RV Canton 9-0 25 5 R.C. Christian 12-3 21 4

Receiving Votes: Wagner (7-2) 9, Hamlin (4-0) 6, Elkton-Lake Benton (7-1) 2, Baltic (8-3) 2, Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1

CLASS B