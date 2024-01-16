SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
SD Boys Wrestling
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 63, McCook Central/Montrose logo McCook Central/Montrose 9
Huron 58, Dell Rapids 22
Dell Rapids 36, Dakota Valley logo Dakota Valley 33
Brookings 40, Brandon Valley logo Brandon Valley 33
SD Girls High School Basketball
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 50, Corsica/Stickney 45
Canistota 50, Freeman Academy-Marion 23
Castlewood 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 49
Centerville 73, Freeman 32
Ethan 75, Menno 17
Faulkton 58, Aberdeen Christian 43
Flandreau 67, Deuel 14
Garretson 57, Alcester-Hudson 39
Hamlin 63, DeSmet 40
Hanson 59, Howard 43
Harrisburg 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42
Highmore-Harrold 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Huron 54, Brookings 36
Irene-Wakonda 44, Scotland 30
Langford 41, Hankinson, N.D. 14
Lennox 78, Parker 23
Leola-Frederick High School 50, Ellendale, N.D. 41
Lyman 58, White River 41
Milbank 67, Waubay/Summit 36
Miller 55, Crow Creek Tribal School 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Redfield 17
New Underwood 48, Philip 14
North Central 45, Ipswich 21
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 40
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Yankton 26
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 27
Sioux Valley 61, Chester 55
St. Thomas More 48, Lead-Deadwood 12
Sully Buttes 58, Timber Lake 34
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Bon Homme 46
Vermillion 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Viborg-Hurley 60, Avon 59
Wagner 66, O’Neill, Neb. 44
Wolsey-Wessington 47, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
SD Boys High School Basketball
Tea Area 63, Watertown 62 F/OT
Milbank 55 Waubay/Summit 35
Jefferson 63, Yankton 60 F/OT
Dakota Valley 70 West Central 55
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Wolsey-Wessington 36
Crow Creek Tribal School 68, Miller 64
Ethan 66, Menno 19
Highmore-Harrold 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 34
Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 50
Pierre T F Riggs High School 64, Douglas 37
Sisseton 63, Flandreau Indian 10
Wessington Springs 58, James Valley Christian 56
White River 62, Philip 38
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Hyannis, Neb. 58, Edgemont 32