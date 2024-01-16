SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:

SD Boys Wrestling

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 63, McCook Central/Montrose logo McCook Central/Montrose 9

Huron 58, Dell Rapids 22

Dell Rapids 36, Dakota Valley logo Dakota Valley 33

Brookings 40, Brandon Valley logo Brandon Valley 33

SD Girls High School Basketball

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 50, Corsica/Stickney 45

Canistota 50, Freeman Academy-Marion 23

Castlewood 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 49

Centerville 73, Freeman 32

Ethan 75, Menno 17

Faulkton 58, Aberdeen Christian 43

Flandreau 67, Deuel 14

Garretson 57, Alcester-Hudson 39

Hamlin 63, DeSmet 40

Hanson 59, Howard 43

Harrisburg 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42

Highmore-Harrold 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Huron 54, Brookings 36

Irene-Wakonda 44, Scotland 30

Langford 41, Hankinson, N.D. 14

Lennox 78, Parker 23

Leola-Frederick High School 50, Ellendale, N.D. 41

Lyman 58, White River 41

Milbank 67, Waubay/Summit 36

Miller 55, Crow Creek Tribal School 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Redfield 17

New Underwood 48, Philip 14

North Central 45, Ipswich 21

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 40

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Yankton 26

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 27

Sioux Valley 61, Chester 55

St. Thomas More 48, Lead-Deadwood 12

Sully Buttes 58, Timber Lake 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Bon Homme 46

Vermillion 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36

Viborg-Hurley 60, Avon 59

Wagner 66, O’Neill, Neb. 44

Wolsey-Wessington 47, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

SD Boys High School Basketball

Tea Area 63, Watertown 62 F/OT

Milbank 55 Waubay/Summit 35

Jefferson 63, Yankton 60 F/OT

Dakota Valley 70 West Central 55

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Crow Creek Tribal School 68, Miller 64

Ethan 66, Menno 19

Highmore-Harrold 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 50

Pierre T F Riggs High School 64, Douglas 37

Sisseton 63, Flandreau Indian 10

Wessington Springs 58, James Valley Christian 56

White River 62, Philip 38

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Hyannis, Neb. 58, Edgemont 32