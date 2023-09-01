SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area on Friday:

MLB

Twins 5, Rangers 1

Amercian Association

Sioux Falls 5, Cleburne 2

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Redfield 0

Alcester-Hudson 42, Burke 8

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 32, Clark/Willow Lake 7

Britton-Hecla 34, Waverly-South Shore 6

Canistota 44, Viborg-Hurley 21

Canton 42, Beresford 14

Castlewood 36, Arlington 16

Centerville 24, Irene-Wakonda 22

Corsica/Stickney 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Dakota Valley 49, Chamberlain 13

DeSmet 32, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Dell Rapids 39, Belle Fourche 13

Deubrook 57, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Deuel 35, Sisseton 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Bon Homme 14

Faulkton 52, Potter County 8

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 52, Avon 18

Groton Area 50, Dakota Hills 0

Hamlin 53, Garretson 0

Hill City 46, Lead-Deadwood 20

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8

Hot Springs 61, Lakota Tech 6

Howard 28, Kimball/White Lake 0

Lennox 18, Vermillion 12

Leola/Frederick 52, Northwestern 0

Lyman 28, Kadoka Area 26, OT

McCook Central/Montrose 46, Baltic 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Parker 35, Flandreau 7

Parkston 54, Wolsey-Wessington 0

Philip 48, Bennett County 8

Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Brookings 0

Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20

Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11

Stanley County 40, Dupree 0

Sturgis Brown 38, Mitchell 6

Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Tea Area 28, Aberdeen Central 7

Timber Lake 52, Newell 0

Tri-Valley 45, Custer 7

Wall 52, New Underwood 0

Warner 35, Ipswich 6

Watertown 32, Huron 13

West Central 14, Sioux Falls Christian 6

White River 40, Jones County 8

Winner 46, Webster 14

High School Volleyball

Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18

Rapid City Stevens def. Casper Natrona, Wyo., 25-17, 25-18

Douglas, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 20-25, 25-16, 15-9

Rapid City Christian def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-17, 25-14

Laramie, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-19

Spearfish def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-11, 25-12

Iowa High School Football

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Riverside, Oakland 7

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13

CAM, Anita 82, Griswold 12

Cherokee, Washington 50, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0

Mount Ayr 42, Wayne, Corydon 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 13

Minnesota High School Football

Alexandria 42, Chaska 7

Annandale 21, Litchfield 13

Apple Valley 29, Rochester John Marshall 7

BOLD 71, Windom 34

Barnesville 14, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Bagley 14

Blooming Prairie 43, Rushford-Peterson 8

Brainerd 34, Mahtomedi 6

Browerville/Eagle Valley 26, Menahga 0

Caledonia 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Cannon Falls 51, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16

Chatfield 49, Pine Island 6

Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0

Crosby-Ironton 27, Deer River 7

DeLaSalle 50, Twin Cities Academy 14

Detroit Lakes 27, Rocori 25

Dover-Eyota 18, Rochester Lourdes 16

Duluth Denfeld 28, Mora 16

Faribault 28, St. Anthony 14

Fergus Falls 42, Park Rapids 28

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Border West 12

Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0

Grand Rapids 47, Pine City 0

Hermantown 47, Proctor 8

Jackson County Central 42, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13

Jordan 20, Marshall 7

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Wadena-Deer Creek 6

Lakeview 13, St. James Area 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20

Mayer Lutheran 28, United South Central 6

Mille Lacs Co-op 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8

Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7

Minneapolis North 41, Holy Angels 14

Monticello 28, Bemidji 26

Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Cook County 14

Murray County Central 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 34

New Prague 17, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Norwood-Young America 21, St Clair/Loyola 6

Owatonna 42, Hastings 7

Perham 24, Hawley 0

Pipestone 21, Blue Earth Area 18

Providence Academy 14, Breck 13

Red Rock Central 13, Renville County West 6

Red Wing 24, La Crescent 12

Redwood Valley 35, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Irondale 19

Sebeka 60, Carlton-Wrenshall Co-op 6

Simley 37, Winona 6

Spring Grove 13, Southland 12

St. Charles 21, Lake City 12

St. Paul Central 20, Bloomington Kennedy 13

St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0

Stewartville 27, Waseca 13

Two Harbors 40, Cloquet 8

Warroad 24, St. Cloud Cathedral 22

Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27

Win-E-Mac 22, Brandon-Evansville 12