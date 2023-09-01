SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area on Friday:
MLB
Twins 5, Rangers 1
Amercian Association
Sioux Falls 5, Cleburne 2
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Redfield 0
Alcester-Hudson 42, Burke 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 32, Clark/Willow Lake 7
Britton-Hecla 34, Waverly-South Shore 6
Canistota 44, Viborg-Hurley 21
Canton 42, Beresford 14
Castlewood 36, Arlington 16
Centerville 24, Irene-Wakonda 22
Corsica/Stickney 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Dakota Valley 49, Chamberlain 13
DeSmet 32, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Dell Rapids 39, Belle Fourche 13
Deubrook 57, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Deuel 35, Sisseton 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Bon Homme 14
Faulkton 52, Potter County 8
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 52, Avon 18
Groton Area 50, Dakota Hills 0
Hamlin 53, Garretson 0
Hill City 46, Lead-Deadwood 20
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8
Hot Springs 61, Lakota Tech 6
Howard 28, Kimball/White Lake 0
Lennox 18, Vermillion 12
Leola/Frederick 52, Northwestern 0
Lyman 28, Kadoka Area 26, OT
McCook Central/Montrose 46, Baltic 6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Parker 35, Flandreau 7
Parkston 54, Wolsey-Wessington 0
Philip 48, Bennett County 8
Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Brookings 0
Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 14
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20
Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11
Stanley County 40, Dupree 0
Sturgis Brown 38, Mitchell 6
Sully Buttes 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Tea Area 28, Aberdeen Central 7
Timber Lake 52, Newell 0
Tri-Valley 45, Custer 7
Wall 52, New Underwood 0
Warner 35, Ipswich 6
Watertown 32, Huron 13
West Central 14, Sioux Falls Christian 6
White River 40, Jones County 8
Winner 46, Webster 14
High School Volleyball
Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18
Rapid City Stevens def. Casper Natrona, Wyo., 25-17, 25-18
Douglas, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 20-25, 25-16, 15-9
Rapid City Christian def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-17, 25-14
Laramie, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-19
Spearfish def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-11, 25-12
Iowa High School Football
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Riverside, Oakland 7
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13
CAM, Anita 82, Griswold 12
Cherokee, Washington 50, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0
Mount Ayr 42, Wayne, Corydon 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 13
Minnesota High School Football
Alexandria 42, Chaska 7
Annandale 21, Litchfield 13
Apple Valley 29, Rochester John Marshall 7
BOLD 71, Windom 34
Barnesville 14, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Bagley 14
Blooming Prairie 43, Rushford-Peterson 8
Brainerd 34, Mahtomedi 6
Browerville/Eagle Valley 26, Menahga 0
Caledonia 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Cannon Falls 51, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16
Chatfield 49, Pine Island 6
Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0
Crosby-Ironton 27, Deer River 7
DeLaSalle 50, Twin Cities Academy 14
Detroit Lakes 27, Rocori 25
Dover-Eyota 18, Rochester Lourdes 16
Duluth Denfeld 28, Mora 16
Faribault 28, St. Anthony 14
Fergus Falls 42, Park Rapids 28
Fertile-Beltrami 42, Border West 12
Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0
Grand Rapids 47, Pine City 0
Hermantown 47, Proctor 8
Jackson County Central 42, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13
Jordan 20, Marshall 7
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Wadena-Deer Creek 6
Lakeview 13, St. James Area 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20
Mayer Lutheran 28, United South Central 6
Mille Lacs Co-op 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8
Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7
Minneapolis North 41, Holy Angels 14
Monticello 28, Bemidji 26
Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Cook County 14
Murray County Central 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 34
New Prague 17, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Norwood-Young America 21, St Clair/Loyola 6
Owatonna 42, Hastings 7
Perham 24, Hawley 0
Pipestone 21, Blue Earth Area 18
Providence Academy 14, Breck 13
Red Rock Central 13, Renville County West 6
Red Wing 24, La Crescent 12
Redwood Valley 35, LeSueur-Henderson 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Irondale 19
Sebeka 60, Carlton-Wrenshall Co-op 6
Simley 37, Winona 6
Spring Grove 13, Southland 12
St. Charles 21, Lake City 12
St. Paul Central 20, Bloomington Kennedy 13
St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0
Stewartville 27, Waseca 13
Two Harbors 40, Cloquet 8
Warroad 24, St. Cloud Cathedral 22
Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27
Win-E-Mac 22, Brandon-Evansville 12