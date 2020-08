WARNER, S.D (KELO) -- Sully Buttes completed a season sweep of Warner in their two contests last season. However, it was the Monarchs who picked up the season opening win this year.

"We've had some great games with them, a lot of back and forth. We had to play them twice last year and we opened up with them. They jumped out to an early lead, just like we did tonight and the last couple times that we have played them, we've had to battle back just to get into the game," Warner Head Coach Kerwin Hoellein said. "We were fortunate enough to complete a couple long passes early and we kind of got up on them and that helps our confidence."