SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of high school football games are set to be played this fall in South Dakota, with the first contests getting underway in just ten days.

There are ten weeks in the high school football season. Week one will feature just 9-man and class 11B. Week ten is the first round of playoffs for those teams, while 11AAA, 11AA and 11A conclude their regular season.

Through the ten weeks, there are plenty of great games on the calendar and that’s exactly what we’re going to outline in this story.

KELOLAND will livestream 17 games this fall. You can see a complete list by visiting the link below:

More than 50 different schools are featured on this year’s list of must see games. Here’s a look at the 92 games that you’ll want to keep an eye on this fall:

WEEK 1 – AUGUST 19

Week one features six great games to keep an eye on, including a clash of annual talents in 9AA.

Hanson will travel to Howard for a matchup with the Tigers. Hanson was the top-seed in last year’s 9AA playoffs. They suffered a quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion, Platte-Geddes.

Howard, on the other hand, made their way to the top by winning the 9A title with decisive 55-18 win over Herreid/Selby Area.

The Tigers are now in class 9AA and with these two teams expected to be quite successful in 2022, their meeting in the first week will be must see football!

Other games to see:

11B: Winner vs. Tri-Valley – 7 p.m. 11B: Groton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli – 7 p.m. 9A Chester Area vs. 9AA Garretson – 7 p.m. 9B Potter County vs. 9A Newell – 7:30 p.m. 9A Waverly-South Shore vs. 9B Dell Rapids St. Mary – 7 p.m.

WEEK 2 – AUGUST 26-27

Week two sees the addition of the state’s three largest in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A. There are 13 games to watch for, including three of which that will be played on Saturday, August 27.

An 11AAA cross town rivalry is one of the top games to watch in week two. Lincoln returns a loaded roster full of talent that gained crucial experience a year ago. They’ll meet Roosevelt, a team who always finds a way to build a talented roster.

An early look at the talented rosters from Lincoln and Roosevelt will make for a fun game in late August.

Other games to see:

11AA: Watertown vs. Brookings – 7 p.m. 11AA: Yankton vs. Mitchell – 7 p.m. 11A Dell Rapids vs. Madison – 7 p.m. 11B: Redfield vs. Groton Area – 7 p.m. 9AA Howard vs. 9A Canistota – 7 p.m. 9B Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. 9AA Hamlin – 7 p.m. 9AA: Platte-Geddes vs. Parkston – 7 p.m. 9B: Hitchcock-Tulare vs. Faulkton Area – 7 p.m. 9B Herreid/Selby Area vs. 9A Timber Lake – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AAA: Harrisburg vs. Jefferson – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AAA: O’Gorman vs. Brandon Valley – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AA: Aberdeen vs. Pierre – 7 p.m.

WEEK 3 – SEPTEMBER 2-3

Week three features a pair of state championship rematches and a loaded schedule of great games. There are another 13 games to circle on the calendar that week.

One of them is a Saturday night rematch of the 11AAA state championship. Harrisburg, the defending state champions, will play host to Brandon Valley in the Tiger Bowl.

The two will meet on September 3 at 6 p.m. That game will also stream on KELOLAND.com as the Livestream Game of the Week.

Other games to see:

Thursday – 9AA Hanson vs. 9A Chester Area – 7 p.m. 11AAA: Jefferson vs. Washington – 7 p.m. 11AA: Pierre vs. Brookings – 7 p.m. 11A: Madison vs. Milbank – 7 p.m. (11A State Title Rematch) 11A: Vermillion vs. Lennox – 7 p.m. 11B: Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Redfield – 7 p.m. 11B: Sioux Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson – 7 p.m. 9A Gregory vs. 9AA Platte-Geddes – 7 p.m. 9B: Faulkton Area vs. Potter County – 7 p.m. 9B: De Smet vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AAA: Roosevelt vs. O’Gorman – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AA: Tea Area vs. Aberdeen Central – 7 p.m.

WEEK 4 – SEPTEMBER 9-10

Week four features another set of great games, including a 9AA battle between Parkston and Hanson.

The Beavers reached the quarterfinals in 2021, while Parkston found themselves in the semifinals. The Trojans would suffer a 24-20 loss to Canistota/Freeman, who went on to claim runner-up.

There are nine other games to keep an eye on that weekend as well. Three games will be played on Saturday, including two at Howard Wood Field, which will be the 2022 President’s Bowl.

Other games to see:

11AAA O’Gorman vs. 11AA Tea Area – 7 p.m. 11AA: Watertown vs. Yankton – 7 p.m. 11A: Canton vs. Lennox – 7 p.m. 11A: West Central vs. Madison – 7 p.m. 11A: Dakota Valley vs. Sioux Falls Christian – 7 p.m. 9A: Warner vs. 9B Potter County – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AAA: Washington vs. Roosevelt – 3:30 p.m. President’s Bowl Saturday – 11AAA: Jefferson vs. Lincoln – 7 p.m. President’s Bowl Saturday – 11AA: Mitchell vs. Pierre – 7 p.m.

WEEK 5 – SEPTEMBER 16

The number of must see games is a little smaller in week five, but that doesn’t take away from the quality of games that will be played on September 16.

The feature game to see in week five has to be a battle of two powers in 11B. It’s a rematch from the quarterfinals in 2021.

Sioux Valley will host Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in Volga. The Seahawks earned a 21-8 win over the Cossacks in last year’s quarterfinals. Bridgewater would advance to the state championship, where they finished runner-up.

There are just five other games to see, but there are some really good games.

Other games to see:

11AAA: Lincoln vs. Harrisburg – 6 p.m. 11AAA: Roosevelt vs. Brandon Valley – 7 p.m. 11AA: Yankton vs. Pierre – 7 p.m. 11A: Dell Rapids vs. Canton – 7 p.m. 9AA: Wall vs. White River – 7 p.m.

WEEK 6 – SEPTEMBER 23

There are nine games to keep an eye on come week six and there are quite a few quality games in there as well.

One of which, will feature two perennial powers in 11A in Canton and West Central. These two teams find their way into the playoffs every season and this year could see the same.

Both the C-Hawks and Trojans have built football powerhouses and that contest will certainly be fun to watch come September.

A key in that game will be on the defensive side of the ball. These two teams have strong defenses every season. The first team to 20 points, could be the one to walk away with the victory.

Other games to see:

11AAA: Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt – 5 p.m. 11AAA: Lincoln vs. O’Gorman – 6 p.m. 11AA Pierre vs. Watertown – 7 p.m. 11AA: Tea Area vs. Yankton – 7 p.m. 11B: Mount Vernon/Plankinton vs. Tri-Valley – 7 p.m. 9A Canistota vs. 9AA Hanson – 7 p.m. 9AA: Garretson vs. Parkston – 7 p.m. 9B: Herreid/Selby Area vs. Sully Buttes – 7 p.m.

WEEK 7 – SEPTEMBER 30 – October 1

Week seven features ten quality games from across the state, including a rematch of the 11B state championship.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan will play host to Winner, the same two teams that have met for the 11B title in each of the past three seasons.

The Warriors cruised to a 40-8 win over the Seahawks in the dome last year, but this matchup is a perfect chance for Bridgewater to get a little revenge, against a really good team.

Other games to see:

11AAA: O’Gorman vs. Jefferson – 5 p.m. 11AAA: Harrisburg vs. Washington – 8 p.m. 11AA: Pierre vs. Brandon Valley – 7 p.m. 11AA: Aberdeen vs. Watertown – 7 p.m. 11AA: Yankton vs. Brookings – 7 p.m. 11A: Madison vs. Canton – 7 p.m. 9AA: Hanson vs. Garretson – 7 p.m. 9B: Alcester-Hudson vs. Avon – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11B: St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Roncalli – 5 p.m.

WEEK 8 – OCTOBER 7-8

Week eight is the beginning of the end for 9-man and 11B in the regular season. This marks just two games left in the season, before the playoffs begin.

The top game to see in week eight is a cross class battle of talented teams. West Central will make the trip west on I-90 to meet Winner.

The Warriors have won back-to-back 11B state titles and their matchup on October 7 with West Central will be must watch football.

There are nine other games that will peak people’s interest that week, including one on a Saturday.

Other games to see:

11AAA: Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln – 5 p.m. 11AAA: Washington vs. O’Gorman – 7 p.m. 11AA: Watertown vs. Mitchell – 7 p.m. 11AA: Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central – 7 p.m. 11B: Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson – 7 p.m. 9AA: Bon Homme vs. Parkston – 7 p.m. 9B: Herreid/Selby Area vs. Potter County – 7 p.m. 9B: Hitchcock-Tulare vs. De Smet – 7 p.m. Saturday – 11AA Yankton vs. 11AAA Roosevelt

WEEK 9 – OCTOBER 14

One of the most thrilling championships in recent memory is the top game to see in week nine. Tea Area will travel west to play Pierre in a battle of two of the top teams in 11AA.

Pierre stormed back in last year’s 11AA title game to win via a game winning field goal, 30-27.

The Governors have suffered losses in the regular season, but they seem to find the next gear when the calendar turns to the playoffs. They have won five straight 11AA state championships.

The top game is great, but there are seven other games you’ll still want to keep an eye on.

Other games to see:

11AAA: Washington vs. Lincoln – 6 p.m. 11AAA: Jefferson vs. Brandon Valley – 7 p.m. 11AA: Aberdeen Central vs. Yankton – 7 p.m. 11B St. Thomas More vs. 11A Dell Rapids – 7 p.m. 11B: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan – 7 p.m. 9AA Platte-Geddes vs. 9A Canistota – 2 p.m. 9AA Howard vs. 9A Chester Area – 7 p.m.

WEEK 10 – OCTOBER 20

Week ten is the final week of regular season football. It’s also the beginning of the postseason for 9-man and 11B who are playing in the first round.

The schedule for those classes is obviously unknown until the regular season comes to a close.

The top matchup to watch this week has to be the newest rivalry in 11AAA.

It’s a battle of west side rivals as Jefferson meets Roosevelt in the second game of a double header on October 20.

Other games to see:

11AAA: Brandon Valley vs. Washington – 5 p.m. 11AAA: Harrisburg vs. O’Gorman 11AA: Mitchell vs. Brookings – 7 p.m. 11AA: Tea Area vs. Watertown – 7 p.m. 11A: Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley – 7 p.m.

KELOLAND SPORTSZONE

The return of football will also bring the return of KELOLAND SportsZone. Every Friday night at 10:15 you can see highlights from multiple games from around the area.

We’ll also bring you a full preview of this year’s South Dakota High School Football season with our preview show on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.