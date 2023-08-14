SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football season is here and KELOLAND Media Group is getting you ready for the fall with the return of our high school football preview show.

This year’s show will feature 23 teams from across the seven classes of high school football.

You can hear from players and coaches ahead of the season and see the preseason rankings according to South Dakota media.

The high school football preview show airs on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.

Then on Friday, the KELOLAND SportsZone will make an appearance for the first time this fall, highlighting several games from around the area on Friday evening.