High school football playoff action from across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final football Friday edition of the KELOLAND SportsZone for 2021.

KELOLAND Sports will be at several of the playoff games across the state.

11AAA

#5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg

#6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley

11AA

#4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area

#7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre

11A

#4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison

#7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion

11B

#5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner

#14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

9AA

#11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston

9A

#3 Wall at #2 Howard

9B

#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon

#3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream will feature Lincoln vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play starting with kickoff at 6 p.m.

Watch for highlights from the matchups listed above at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.