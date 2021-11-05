High school football playoff action from across South Dakota

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final football Friday edition of the KELOLAND SportsZone for 2021.

KELOLAND Sports will be at several of the playoff games across the state.

11AAA

  • #5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg
  • #6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley

11AA

  • #4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area
  • #7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre

11A

  • #4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison
  • #7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion

11B

  • #5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner
  • #14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

9AA

  • #11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston

9A

  • #3 Wall at #2 Howard

9B

  • #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon
  • #3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area 

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream will feature Lincoln vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play starting with kickoff at 6 p.m.

Watch for highlights from the matchups listed above at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 