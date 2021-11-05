High school football playoff action from across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final football Friday edition of the KELOLAND SportsZone for 2021.
KELOLAND Sports will be at several of the playoff games across the state.
11AAA
- #5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg
- #6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley
11AA
- #4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area
- #7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre
11A
- #4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison
- #7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion
11B
- #5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner
- #14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
9AA
- #11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston
9A
- #3 Wall at #2 Howard
9B
- #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon
- #3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area
The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream will feature Lincoln vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play starting with kickoff at 6 p.m.
Watch for highlights from the matchups listed above at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.