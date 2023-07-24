SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 high school football season is less than a month away as teams prepare to hit the field for preseason practice.

9-Man and 11B teams can take to the field for practice on August 3, while others will have to wait until August 7.

IMPORTANT DATES

9-Man – 11B First Allowable Practice August 3 11AAA, 11AA, 11A First Allowable Practice August 7 9-Man – 11B First Allowable Contest August 17 11AAA, 11AA, 11A First Allowable Contest August 24 9-Man – 11B Playoffs Begin Thursday, October 19 11AAA, 11AA, 11A Playoffs Begin Thursday, October 26

This year’s must see games list features well over 50 different schools in all seven classes.

Here’s a look at 94 games to keep an eye out for this fall:

WEEK 1 – AUGUST 18

Week one of the high school football season features just four of the state’s seven classes as 9-man and 11B get underway.

One of the top 9-man matchups features Howard at Hanson, a season opening classic.

These two teams are annual powers in 9AA and that shouldn’t change in 2023.

Howard edged Hanson last season, 20-12.

Other games to see:

Ipswich at Faulkton Area Aberdeen Roncalli at Groton Area Hamlin at Florence-Henry Leola-Frederick at Herreid-Selby Area Castlewood at De Smet

WEEK 2 – AUGUST 25

Week two welcomes the state’s three largest classes to the football field, including a state championship rematch.

Jefferson cruised past Harrisburg in 2022, to claim the schools first ever team state championship.

The Tigers will play host as the two teams meet. Harrisburg has played in three straight state championships.

Other games to see:

Kadoka Area at Harding County/Bison Corsica-Stickney at Alcester-Hudson Sioux Falls Christian at Canton Mitchell at Yankton Madison at Dell Rapids Canistota at Howard Parkston at Platte-Geddes Roosevelt at Lincoln Brandon Valley at O’Gorman

WEEK 3 – SEPTEMBER 1

Week three features the second most must-see games on the schedule, with eleven great games on the docket.

One of those games is a cross class battle in 9-man football as 9A Gregory welcomes 9AA Platte-Geddes to town.

Both teams are known for their annual talent, plus Gregory is fresh off a 9A state championship win over Warner.

The Gorillas cruised to a 27-6 win last season.

Other games to see:

Chester at Hanson O’Gorman at Roosevelt Lennox at Vermillion Brookings at Pierre Washington at Jefferson Warner at Ipswich West Central at Sioux Falls Christian Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley Canistota at Viborg-Hurley Harrisburg at Brandon Valley

WEEK 4 – SEPTEMBER 8

Week four features a rematch of a cross class thriller from the 2022 season.

11AA Tea Area stunned 11AAA O’Gorman last season, thanks to a late 80 yard touchdown reception by Ethan McKnelly.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?!?



Ethan McKnelly catches the deflected halfback pass for an 80 yard score! Tea back in front!



2:06 4Q: @tea_titansFB 44, @OG_Football @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/6XyFV17sC1 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 10, 2022

The Titans earned a shootout win, 44-41 and now the two squads are set to meet in September.

Other games to see:

Lennox at Canton Sioux Falls Christian at Dakota Valley Hanson at Parkston Madison at West Central Kadoka Area at Wall Lincoln at Jefferson Roosevelt at Washington Mitchell at Pierre

WEEK 5 – SEPTEMBER 15

Week five will see a great contest in 11A, featuring the defending state champions.

SDSU commit and Dell Rapids quarterback Jack Henry, will lead his offense into battle against Canton, who seems to have one of the state’s best defenses every season.

That matchup is sure to be one of the best in a busy week of football.

Other games to see:

Harrisburg at Lincoln Chester Area at Alcester-Hudson Sioux Valley at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Pierre at Yankton McCook Central at Elk Point-Jefferson Canistota at Elkton-Lake Benton Ipswich at Herreid-Selby Area Hitchcock-Tulare at Avon Brandon Valley at Roosevelt

WEEK 6 – SEPTEMBER 22

Week six has seven games to keep an eye out for, including an intriguing 11AAA matchup.

O’Gorman defeated Lincoln, 35-28 in 2022, but the Patriots are hoping to turn that around this season.

Lincoln returns some talent, including one of the state’s best QB-WR duos in quarterback Tate Schafer and wide receiver Jack Smith, who is an SDSU commit.

The two teams are set to meet at Howard Wood Field, where Lincoln will be looking to get their revenge from last year’s tight contest.

Other games to see:

Roosevelt at Harrisburg Platte-Geddes at Bon Homme Hanson at Canistota West Central at Canton Faulkton Area at Warner Yankton at Tea Area

WEEK 7 – SEPTEMBER 29

Week seven has the single most must see games with 13 contests to watch across the state.

One of those matchups will pit 11AAA power Brandon Valley against the 11AA dynasty of Pierre.

Last year’s game saw a strong start for the Lynx, followed a second half surge from Pierre and their quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz.

This year’s matchup will be different as both teams graduated some talent, including Kienholz.

Other games to see:

Jefferson at O’Gorman Wall at Harding County Brookings at Yankton Warner at Hamlin Garretson at Hanson Viborg-Hurley at Howard Dakota Valley at Lennox Gregory at Parkston Wolsey-Wessington at Platte-Geddes Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Winner Washington at Harrisburg Aberdeen Roncalli at St. Thomas More

WEEK 8 – OCTOBER 6

Week eight features another intriguing cross class battle as 11B Winner meets 11A West Central.

Both the Warriors and Trojans finished runner-up in their respective classes last season.

One theme that could be seen in this contest is defense. Both squads have had successful defensive schemes over the past several seasons and there should be no difference when they meet in week eight this season.

This will be the third to final week of the season, meaning there could be plenty of playoff implications on the line for this matchup.

Other games to see:

O’Gorman at Washington Lincoln at Brandon Valley Parkston at Bon Homme McCook Central/Montrose at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Roosevelt at Yankton Florence/Henry at Elkton-Lake Benton De Smet at Hitchcock-Tulare Aberdeen Central at Brookings

WEEK 9 – OCTOBER 13

Week nine may hold the top matchup of the season as the two 11AA powers clash in Tea.

Pierre has been the peak of the class over the past several seasons, but Tea Area has rivaled them every step of the way over the past two seasons.

The rivalry returns to Tea this season for a late season matchup, which could have high playoff seed implication on the line.

Both teams graduated some talent, meaning there will be some new faces, but they’ll still be plenty of action when the Governors and Titans cross paths.

Plenty more playoff importance will be in the air as it is the final week of the regular season for 9-man and 11B teams.

Other games to see:

Brandon Valley at Jefferson Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson West Central at Lennox Harrisburg at Brookings Dell Rapids at St. Thomas More Vermillion at Madison Lincoln at Washington Canistota at Platte-Geddes

WEEK 10 – OCTOBER 19

Week ten will see the final week of regular season contests in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A. The playoffs will also begin on Thursday, October 19 for 9-man and 11B.

The list of games scheduled is a lot shorter, due to only three classes having games scheduled.

Along with various high-caliber playoff matchups, a battle in 11AAA will take center stage.

O’Gorman will travel to Harrisburg. The two teams have played in some thrilling contests to close out the regular season over the past few years.

Other games to see:

Washington at Brandon Valley Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids Brookings at Mitchell Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian Jefferson at Roosevelt

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage from several of these matchups. You can also stream plenty of football games throughout the summer. That list will be announced soon.