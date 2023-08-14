SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (9) 66
2. Harrisburg (5) 62
3. Brandon Valley (1) 49
4. Jefferson (1) 37
5. O’Gorman 24
Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (14) 78
2. Tea Area (2) 64
3. Yankton 44
4. Brookings 24
5. Aberdeen Central 20
Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (14) 78
2. West Central 46
3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45
4. Canton (1) 42
5. Dakota Valley 16
Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1
Class 11B
1. Winner (14) 78
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (2) 58
3. Sioux Valley 39
4. McCook Central/Montrose 24
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 23
Receiving votes: Hot Springs 13, Deuel 4, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1
Class 9AA
1. Howard (12) 73
2. Wall (3) 59
3. Parkston 50
4. Hamlin (1) 39
5. Bon Homme 9
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 5, Hanson 5
Class 9A
1. Gregory (15) 79
2. Warner (1) 53
3. Wolsey-Wessington 46
4. Castlewood 31
5. Canistota 18
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 9, Philip 2, Lyman 2
Class 9B
1. Hitchcock-Tulare (12) 70
2. De Smet (4) 54
3. Herreid/Selby Area 50
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 24
5. Faulkton Area 22
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 15, Sully Buttes 3, Kadoka Area 1, Avon 1