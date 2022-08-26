SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night means high school football games on fields across South Dakota.

All teams across the state are now playing and KELOLAND Sports will have highlights from many of the games.

The Game of the Week Livestream features 11AAA Roosevelt vs. Lincoln. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play starting at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.

Here is this week’s slate of games for Friday night’s SportsZone show:

11AAA Roosevelt vs. Lincoln

11AA Yankton at Mitchell

11AA Huron at Tea Area

11A Canton at Sioux Falls Christian

11A Dell Rapids at Madison

11A Dakota Valley at Vermillion

11A/B Spearfish at St. Thomas More

9-Man Howard at Canistota

9-Man Dell Rapids St. Mary at Hamlin

Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Iowa: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Sioux

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.