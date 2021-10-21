High school football highlights on Thursday SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportZone moves to Thursday this week and will feature action from playoff games.

Review the list of games to be covered:

Final regular season games

11AAA O’Gorman at Jefferson

11AAA Harrisburg at Brandon Valley

11AAA Washington vs Lincoln

11A Sioux Falls Christian at Madison

Lennox at Canton

11B Playoffs

Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson

Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

9AA Playoffs

Platte-Geddes at Chester Area

9A Playoffs

North Central at Wall

Kimball/White Lake at Howard

9B Playoffs

Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson

Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will be Harrisburg at Brandon Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.; KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the game.

Then tune in for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV for a look at the best plays of the night.

