High school football highlights on Thursday SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportZone moves to Thursday this week and will feature action from playoff games.
Review the list of games to be covered:
Final regular season games
11AAA O’Gorman at Jefferson
11AAA Harrisburg at Brandon Valley
11AAA Washington vs Lincoln
11A Sioux Falls Christian at Madison
Lennox at Canton
11B Playoffs
Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson
Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
9AA Playoffs
Platte-Geddes at Chester Area
9A Playoffs
North Central at Wall
Kimball/White Lake at Howard
9B Playoffs
Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson
Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary
The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will be Harrisburg at Brandon Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.; KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the game.
Then tune in for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV for a look at the best plays of the night.