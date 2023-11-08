SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Football State Championships are here and we’ve got you covered.

Our Championship Preview Show features sound from all 14 teams in this year’s state title games.

The state championships begin Thursday and here’s the schedule:

9B: #1 Avon vs. #2 Faulkton Area – Thursday – 10:00 AM

9A: #1 Warner vs. #7 Deubrook Area – Thursday – 2:00 PM

9AA: #1 Parkston vs. #3 Howard – Thursday – 7:00 PM

11B: #4 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #6 Hot Springs – Friday – 10:00 AM

11A: #1 Dell Rapids vs. #2 West Central – Friday – 2:00 PM

11AA: #1 Pierre vs. #2 Yankton – Friday – 7:00 PM

11AAA: #1 Lincoln vs. #3 O’Gorman – Saturday -7:30 PM

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of all seven games and reaction from the winning teams.