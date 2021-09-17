High school football action featured in Friday’s SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams across the area will be back on football fields Friday night.
KELOLAND Sports will cover the action from more than 10 games. Review the list below:
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 11AAA Brandon Valley at O’Gorman
- 11AAA Washington at Harrisburg
- 11AA Pierre at Douglas
- 11AA Aberdeen Central at Brookings
- 11A Sioux Falls Christian at West Central
- 11A Lennox at Dell Rapids
- 11B McCook Central/Montrose at Sioux Valley
- 9AA Lyman at 9A Wall
- 9AA Garretson at Canistota/Freeman
- Iowa Central Lyon at West Lyon
The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream features Washington at Harrisburg. The action kicks off at 6 p.m.; KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. for highlights of the action from the games listed above.