High school football action featured in Friday’s SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams across the area will be back on football fields Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will cover the action from more than 10 games. Review the list below:

  • 11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 11AAA Brandon Valley at O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Washington at Harrisburg
  • 11AA Pierre at Douglas
  • 11AA Aberdeen Central at Brookings
  • 11A Sioux Falls Christian at West Central
  • 11A Lennox at Dell Rapids
  • 11B McCook Central/Montrose at Sioux Valley
  • 9AA Lyman at 9A Wall
  • 9AA Garretson at Canistota/Freeman
  • Iowa Central Lyon at West Lyon

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream features Washington at Harrisburg. The action kicks off at 6 p.m.; KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. for highlights of the action from the games listed above.

