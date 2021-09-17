High school football action featured in Friday’s SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams across the area will be back on football fields Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will cover the action from more than 10 games. Review the list below:

11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Lincoln

11AAA Brandon Valley at O’Gorman

11AAA Washington at Harrisburg

11AA Pierre at Douglas

11AA Aberdeen Central at Brookings

11A Sioux Falls Christian at West Central

11A Lennox at Dell Rapids

11B McCook Central/Montrose at Sioux Valley

9AA Lyman at 9A Wall

9AA Garretson at Canistota/Freeman

Iowa Central Lyon at West Lyon

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream features Washington at Harrisburg. The action kicks off at 6 p.m.; KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. for highlights of the action from the games listed above.