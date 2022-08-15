SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 high school football season begins in just four days as 9-man and 11B prepare to kick-off their seasons. The return of football, also marks the return of the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.
The preseason poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and total points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Brandon Valley (5) 69
- Harrisburg (7) 60
- Jefferson (3) 45
- O’Gorman 32
- Lincoln (2) 26
Receiving Votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15
Class 11AA
- Pierre (18) 90
- Tea Area 62
- Yankton 52
- Brookings 45
- Mitchell 7
Receiving Votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1
Class 11A
- Madison (11) 62
- West Central (1) 54
- Canton (4) 52
- Dell Rapids (2) 50
- Dakota Valley 13
Receiving Votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3
Class 11B
- Winner (18) 90
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 66
- Elk Point-Jefferson 40
- Sioux Valley 20
- St. Thomas More 16
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Tri-Valley 12, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Hot Springs 2.
Class 9AA
1. Howard (11) 80
T-2. Wall (2) 51
T-2. Platte-Geddes (4) 51
4. Hanson (1) 40
5. Hamlin 17
Receiving votes: Parkston 15, Bon Homme 10, Ipswich 4, Florence-Henry 1
Class 9A
1. Canistota (14) 83
2. Gregory (1) 40
3. Harding County/Bison (1) 37
4. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 34
5. Warner (1) 32
Receiving votes: Castlewood 26, Chester Area 15, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1, Colman-Egan 1
Class 9B
1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 71
2. Herreid/Selby Area (7) 67
3. Avon (3) 50
4. De Smet (1) 35
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 19
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Lemmon/McIntosh 6, Potter County 5, Sully Buttes 2, Kadoka Area 1