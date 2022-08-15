SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 high school football season begins in just four days as 9-man and 11B prepare to kick-off their seasons. The return of football, also marks the return of the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.

The preseason poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and total points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Brandon Valley (5) 69
  2. Harrisburg (7) 60
  3. Jefferson (3) 45
  4. O’Gorman 32
  5. Lincoln (2) 26

Receiving Votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15

Class 11AA

  1. Pierre (18) 90
  2. Tea Area 62
  3. Yankton 52
  4. Brookings 45
  5. Mitchell 7

Receiving Votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1

Class 11A

  1. Madison (11) 62
  2. West Central (1) 54
  3. Canton (4) 52
  4. Dell Rapids (2) 50
  5. Dakota Valley 13

Receiving Votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3

Class 11B

  1. Winner (18) 90
  2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 66
  3. Elk Point-Jefferson 40
  4. Sioux Valley 20
  5. St. Thomas More 16

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Tri-Valley 12, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Hot Springs 2.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (11) 80
T-2. Wall (2) 51
T-2. Platte-Geddes (4) 51
4. Hanson (1) 40
5. Hamlin 17

Receiving votes: Parkston 15, Bon Homme 10, Ipswich 4, Florence-Henry 1

Class 9A

1. Canistota (14) 83
2. Gregory (1) 40
3. Harding County/Bison (1) 37
4. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 34
5. Warner (1) 32

Receiving votes: Castlewood 26, Chester Area 15, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1, Colman-Egan 1

Class 9B

1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 71
2. Herreid/Selby Area (7) 67
3. Avon (3) 50
4. De Smet (1) 35
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Lemmon/McIntosh 6, Potter County 5, Sully Buttes 2, Kadoka Area 1