SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 high school football season begins in just four days as 9-man and 11B prepare to kick-off their seasons. The return of football, also marks the return of the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.

The preseason poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and total points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (5) 69 Harrisburg (7) 60 Jefferson (3) 45 O’Gorman 32 Lincoln (2) 26

Receiving Votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 90 Tea Area 62 Yankton 52 Brookings 45 Mitchell 7

Receiving Votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1

Class 11A

Madison (11) 62 West Central (1) 54 Canton (4) 52 Dell Rapids (2) 50 Dakota Valley 13

Receiving Votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3

Class 11B

Winner (18) 90 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 66 Elk Point-Jefferson 40 Sioux Valley 20 St. Thomas More 16

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Tri-Valley 12, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Hot Springs 2.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (11) 80

T-2. Wall (2) 51

T-2. Platte-Geddes (4) 51

4. Hanson (1) 40

5. Hamlin 17

Receiving votes: Parkston 15, Bon Homme 10, Ipswich 4, Florence-Henry 1

Class 9A

1. Canistota (14) 83

2. Gregory (1) 40

3. Harding County/Bison (1) 37

4. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 34

5. Warner (1) 32

Receiving votes: Castlewood 26, Chester Area 15, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1, Colman-Egan 1

Class 9B

1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 71

2. Herreid/Selby Area (7) 67

3. Avon (3) 50

4. De Smet (1) 35

5. Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Lemmon/McIntosh 6, Potter County 5, Sully Buttes 2, Kadoka Area 1