VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota women's basketball team has cracked the A.P. Top 25 for the third time in program history, as the number 25 Coyotes are 11-1 overall.

Through their first 12 games, USD has racked up wins over power five foes Ohio State, Utah, and Missouri, while knocking off mid major powers Creighton, Drake and Green Bay. The Coyotes only loss came against 20th-ranked Missouri State.