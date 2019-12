SIOUX FALLS, SD – Davon Reed buried a three-pointer from the right-wing as time expired in overtime to give the Sioux Falls Skyforce a 93-90 overtime victory over the Texas Legends on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Reed (19 points, 7-13 FGA and six rebounds) led the Skyforce (7-9) in scoring for the second time this season, as he’s also eclipsed 10-or-more points in his last three outings.