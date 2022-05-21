SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt, Mitchell, Washington and Lincoln have punched their tickets to the 2022 Class ‘A’ State Tournament.
FINAL SCORES:
Region 1
Yankton 7, Pierre 1
Roosevelt 2, Yankton 1 – Roosevelt qualifies for the State Tournament
Region 2
Lincoln 3, Rapid City Stevens 1
Brandon Valley 12, Rapid City Central 2
Lincoln 8, Brandon Valley 3 – Lincoln qualifies for the State Tournament
Region 3
Click the video player above to see highlights from Washington vs. Brookings
Washington 5, O’Gorman 3
Brookings 8, Huron 2
Washington 6, Brookings 4 – Washington qualifies for the State Tournament
Click the video player above to see the full game between Washington and Brookings
Region 4
Mitchell 5, Jefferson 3
Harrisburg 4, Sturgis 3
Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 2 – Mitchell qualifies for the State Tournament
STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
#1 Roosevelt will now meet #4 Mitchell at noon on Saturday, May 28 in the State Semifinals.
The second game will feature #6 Washington against #7 Lincoln at 2 p.m.
The two winners will cross paths in the State Championship at 5 p.m.