SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt, Mitchell, Washington and Lincoln have punched their tickets to the 2022 Class ‘A’ State Tournament.

FINAL SCORES:

Region 1

Yankton 7, Pierre 1

Roosevelt 2, Yankton 1 – Roosevelt qualifies for the State Tournament

Region 2

Lincoln 3, Rapid City Stevens 1

Brandon Valley 12, Rapid City Central 2

Lincoln 8, Brandon Valley 3 – Lincoln qualifies for the State Tournament

Region 3

Click the video player above to see highlights from Washington vs. Brookings

Washington 5, O’Gorman 3

Brookings 8, Huron 2

Washington 6, Brookings 4 – Washington qualifies for the State Tournament

Click the video player above to see the full game between Washington and Brookings

Region 4

Mitchell 5, Jefferson 3

Harrisburg 4, Sturgis 3

Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 2 – Mitchell qualifies for the State Tournament

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

#1 Roosevelt will now meet #4 Mitchell at noon on Saturday, May 28 in the State Semifinals.

The second game will feature #6 Washington against #7 Lincoln at 2 p.m.

The two winners will cross paths in the State Championship at 5 p.m.