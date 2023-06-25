BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The High Bank Nationals concluded at Huset’s Speedway on Saturday night. David Gravel took home the big prize of $250 thousand.
View results from Saturday here:
NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)
1. 2-David Gravel[4]
2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]
3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]
5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]
6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]
7. 49-Brad Sweet[22]
8. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]
9. 11-Cory Eliason[9]
10. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]
11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]
12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]
13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]
14. 20G-Noah Gass[16]
15. 3-Tim Kaeding[18]
16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]
17. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]
18. 21-Brian Brown[12]
19. 25-Lachlan McHugh[23]
20. 83-James McFadden[14]
21. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]
22. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]
23. 88-Austin McCarl[24]
24. 17B-Bill Balog[20]
Last Chance Showdown (15 Laps)
1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]
2. 49-Brad Sweet[1]
3. 25-Lachlan McHugh[4]
4. 88-Austin McCarl[5]
5. 9-Kasey Kahne[3]
6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[7]
7. 81-Jack Dover[6]
8. 52-Blake Hahn[9]
9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[10]
10. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]
11. 16-Brooke Tatnell[20]
12. 14T-Tim Estenson[12]
13. 24W-Garet Williamson[16]
14. 9R-Chase Randall[8]
15. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[14]
16. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[17]
17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[18]
18. 105-Cody Ihlen[23]
19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[21]
20. 22-Riley Goodno[24]
21. 101-Cody Maroske[15]
22. 24T-Christopher Thram[19]
23. 11M-Brendan Mullen[22]
24. 17D-Ryan Bickett[25]
25. (DNS) 29-Sye Lynch
C Feature (10 Laps)
1. 16-Brooke Tatnell[1]
2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[4]
3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[5]
4. 105-Cody Ihlen[10]
5. 22-Riley Goodno[3]
6. 17D-Ryan Bickett[8]
7. (DNS) 6C-Carson McCarl
8. (DNS) 2AG-Trent Pigdon
9. (DNS) 3J-Dusty Zomer
10. (DNS) 5X-Kerry Madsen
11. (DNS) 6-Bill Rose
12. (DNS) 2K-Kevin Ingle