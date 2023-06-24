BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Day three of the High Bank Nationals concluded at Huset’s Speedway on Friday night.
Racing wraps up Saturday night.
View results from Friday here:
NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)
1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]
2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[3]
3. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]
4. 49-Brad Sweet[8]
5. 2-David Gravel[7]
6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]
7. 21-Brian Brown[9]
8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[24]
9. 41-Carson Macedo[4]
10. 9R-Chase Randall[12]
11. 5X-Kerry Madsen[13]
12. 24-Rico Abreu[10]
13. 88-Austin McCarl[11]
14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]
15. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]
16. 15-Donny Schatz[21]
17. 17B-Bill Balog[17]
18. 7S-Robbie Price[18]
19. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]
20. 52-Blake Hahn[23]
21. 9-Kasey Kahne[19]
22. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[6]
23. 29-Sye Lynch[22]
24. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[14]
MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)
1. 15-Donny Schatz[2]
2. 29-Sye Lynch[1]
3. 52-Blake Hahn[6]
4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]
5. 11S-Parker Price Miller[13]
6. 83-James McFadden[17]
7. 25-Lachlan McHugh[3]
8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[9]
9. 6C-Carson McCarl[4]
10. 22-Riley Goodno[15]
11. 14T-Tim Estenson[5]
12. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]
13. 16-Brooke Tatnell[12]
14. 81-Jack Dover[18]
15. 101-Cody Maroske[10]
16. 24W-Garet Williamson[14]
17. 3-Tim Kaeding[21]
18. 24T-Christopher Thram[11]
19. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[16]
20. 3J-Dusty Zomer[22]
21. 6-Bill Rose[20]
22. 2AG-Trent Pigdon[19]
C Feature (10 Laps)
1. 3-Tim Kaeding[1]
2. 3J-Dusty Zomer[4]
3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]
4. 13-Mark Dobmeier[6]
5. 17D-Ryan Bickett[10]
6. 12-Tyler Drueke[5]
7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]
8. 105-Cody Ihlen[8]
9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[9]
10. (DNS) 20G-Noah Gass
11. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner
12. (DNS) 11-Cory Eliason