BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Day two of the High Bank Nationals concluded at Huset’s Speedway on Thursday night.
Racing is set to continue Friday at 8 p.m. with hot laps starting at 7:30 p.m.
View results from Thursday here:
NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)
1. 83-James McFadden[3]
2. 2-David Gravel[7]
3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]
5. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]
6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]
7. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]
8. 49-Brad Sweet[6]
9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[22]
10. 24-Rico Abreu[18]
11. 41-Carson Macedo[2]
12. 20G-Noah Gass[23]
13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[13]
14. 9-Kasey Kahne[11]
15. 7S-Robbie Price[10]
16. 21-Brian Brown[14]
17. 5X-Kerry Madsen[24]
18. 15-Donny Schatz[16]
19. 88-Austin McCarl[15]
20. 6C-Carson McCarl[12]
21. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]
22. 57-Kyle Larson[19]
23. 11-Cory Eliason[21]
24. 9R-Chase Randall[20]
Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)
1. 11-Cory Eliason[2]
2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]
3. 20G-Noah Gass[4]
4. 5X-Kerry Madsen[9]
5. 25-Lachlan McHugh[6]
6. 17B-Bill Balog[7]
7. 29-Sye Lynch[5]
8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]
9. 5T-Ryan Timms[15]
10. 12-Tyler Drueke[10]
11. 24W-Garet Williamson[8]
12. 52-Blake Hahn[19]
13. 16-Brooke Tatnell[11]
14. 13-Mark Dobmeier[17]
15. 83H-Justin Henderson[14]
16. 81-Jack Dover[18]
17. 22-Riley Goodno[20]
18. 24T-Christopher Thram[16]
19. 3J-Dusty Zomer[21]
20. 14T-Tim Estenson[12]
21. 101-Cody Maroske[22]
22. 3-Tim Kaeding[3]
C Feature (10 Laps)
1. 3J-Dusty Zomer[1]
2. 101-Cody Maroske[3]
3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]
4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]
5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]
6. 17D-Ryan Bickett[8]
7. 105-Cody Ihlen[11]
8. 78-Bill Wagner[10]
9. 6-Bill Rose[5]
10. 2K-Kevin Ingle[12]
11. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]
12. 2AG-Trent Pigdon[9]
13. 11M-Brendan Mullen[13]
14. 01-Jim Enga[14]