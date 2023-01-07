FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team reached the National Championship game in the spring of 2021, thanks to a strong season from true-freshman quarterback, Mark Gronowski. However, Mark wouldn’t get to play long in the title game as he was injured just minutes into the game.

Mark Gronowski injured his knee in the National Championship game in the spring of 2021. That would sideline him for the fall season as he began his road to recovery.

“Charlie, our head athletic trainer, set little goals for me, whether that’s just walking again, which seems like not a big goal, but just walking again was a big goal for me,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said. “Running again, running in our underwater treadmill, doing some cutting stuff or even throwing again.”

Mark’s injury and the recovery that followed gave him a new perspective on the game he loves.

“Sometimes, I would take things for granted and when those things are taken away from you, you really don’t understand what you have until it’s gone,” Gronowski said. “That was the entire last season and even the championship last time. Now, I’m really just cherishing the time I have and cherishing the opportunities I have in front of me.”

Gronowski returned to the field this fall and he’s looked healthier with each and every snap.

“You can tell by the confidence that he plays with, that he has a great understanding in what they’re doing schematically,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “What I see now in January versus what I saw in October, I see a young man who looks to be much more healthy.”

Mark’s talent has certainly been key in the Jacks return to Frisco, but his impact goes well beyond the box score.

“Mark’s comeback and his contribution to our football team is far greater than what you see on the field or in the stats. He’s our best leader. He was our best leader as a true freshman,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

“Really just kind of learning the different people and building relationships with the people around me, has helped me become a better leader,” Gronowski said. “It’s really just helped me throughout my entire process here.”

Gronowski is now hoping to lead SDSU to their first ever National Championship, after only getting to play a few plays in the spring of 2021. The Jacks and Bison will kick-off on Sunday at 1 p.m. and you can follow the action with our live blog on KELOLAND.com.