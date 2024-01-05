FRISCO, TX (KELO) — Mark Gronowski has been the starting quarterback for SDSU over three of the past four seasons. During his tenure, he’s helped create one of the best runs by any team in FCS History.

“He’s always had the swagger, he’s always had that confidence and I think that makes guys gravitate toward him,” Garret Greenfield said.

Gronowski has led the Jacks to a 36-3 record over his 39 career games. However, he was turning heads before he even played for the yellow and blue.

“On Mark’s official visit, Jadon and I actually ran routes for him so the coaches could analyze him,” Jaxon Janke said. “From that day on, we knew he was going to be a dog.”

That talent showed early for Gronowski, leading SDSU to their first ever title game.

“Mark came in as a very mature young man. To lead a team to a National Championship as a true freshman, COVID or not, it’s really hard to do,” Jimmy Rogers said. “To win over an entire football team as an incoming true freshman, it’s really hard to do. He’s been able to do it.”

Gronowski has no shortage of talent, but it’s a different trait that helps to fuel the Jacks.

“His confidence bleeds into the full football team. It bleeds into the young guys,” Rogers said. “It’s truly helped the depth of that quarterback room truly feel like they can grow into themselves as well.”

Mark was named the FCS Offensive Player of the Year, as he helped fuel the third longest win streak in FCS History.

“Mark’s just a winner. I don’t know how else to say it. He’s just always going to put us in a position to win. Even as a freshman, when he came into the huddle, we just knew there’s a different feeling about him,” Zach Heins said.

“He’s a born winner. He’s a leader. He’s everything that you want a quarterback to be. No matter what the situation is, he never thinks that he’s out of it,” Greenfield said.

Gronowski and the Jacks will seek their 29th straight win Sunday against Montana in the National Championship