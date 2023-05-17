SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Heritage Classic is returning to Heritage Court in 2024. The Sanford Pentagon will host the six-game high school event featuring eight boys teams and four girls teams from three states on Feb. 3, 2024.

Matchups and game times will be announced later.

Boys teams scheduled to participate include:

Aberdeen Christian

De Smet

Lennox

McLaughlin

Sioux Valley

St. Thomas More

Viborg-Hurley

Worthington (Minnesota)

Girls teams scheduled to participate include: