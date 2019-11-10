Herd lose to Stars late, earn point on weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a crucial road matchup 4-3 with the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the Ice Box. Brian Carrabes, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Coffey scored for the Herd, but it was not enough as the Stars rallied late in the third and secured the victory in overtime. Grant Adams stopped 34 of 38 shots as the Herd earned a point on the weekend.

The Stampede scored the opening goal of the contest at the 6:19 mark off the stick of Brian Carrabes for his fourth goal of the season. The last time the Herd scored the opening goal of the game was back on September 28 in the season opening game against Des Moines. Carrabes found the back of the net after picking up a loose puck in the offensive zone and quickly putting it under the pads of goaltender Jacob Mucitelli.

Four minutes later Stampede captain Ryan Sullivan extended the lead 2-0 with a wrist shot over the shoulder of Muccitelli from the top of the circles. Forward Issac Henkemeyer-Howe assisted on the play as Sullivan was able to dance through the neutral zone, releasing the puck shortly after entering the offensive zone. Christian Sarlo, the leading scorer for the Stars, beat Herd goaltender Grant Adams after receiving a quick pass from Travis Treloar off the defensive zone faceoff to make it 2-1.

Neither team scored in the second period, but the Stampede were outshot by the Stars 10-2.

The Stars tied the game up 4:05 into the third period off the first goal of the season from Blais Richartz, assisted by Dominic James and Caleb Price. The Herd would rally and get a goal from forward Tyler Coffey off a deflected shot by Brenden Olsen on a 2-on-1 rush to take a 3-2 lead. The Herd drew a penalty in the closing minutes of the period, but with the goaltender pulled the Stars were able to score with :25 seconds remaining in the game off the stick of Matthew Miller for his fifth of the season. Josh Groll was able to slide a puck across the crease to Miller who beat Adams to tie the game and force overtime.

The Stampede began the extra session period on the power play, putting several quality chances on Mucitelli but to no avail. With :49 seconds left in the period, it was former Stampede defenseman Tony Follmer scoring the game-winning goal, leaving the Herd with a lone point on the weekend.

Sioux Falls finished the contest being outshot 38 to 25 and 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Stars were 1-for-3 in the category.

The Stampede will faceoff with the Sioux City Musketeers on the road for a Friday night showdown next weekend before returning home for back-to-back games against the Green Bay Gamblers at the PREMIER Center. The Herd will be celebrating Military Appreciation Night presented by Royal River Casino on Saturday and wearing specialty jerseys to be live auctioned off after the game. For Sunday, the Herd will be holding a coat drive for fans to donate new or gently used coats for free tickets the night of the game. Puck drop scheduled at 7:05 p.m. for all three matchups. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.