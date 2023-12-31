SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 6-2, to the Des Moines Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve at the PREMIER Center. Beckett Hendrickson and Tyler Borgula each found goals while Caleb Heil was tabbed with the night’s loss. The Herd now falls to 15-13-1-1 this season.

A scoreless first period for the Herd set the Buccaneers up with a 2-0 lead heading into the second frame. The Buccaneers outshot the Herd, 13-6, while both teams went 0-and-1 on their powerplay opportunities. Michael Chambre had the start and marked a .846 save percentage in the first 20 minutes. He would come out of the net during the first intermission due to injury and be replaced by Caleb Heil .

Beckett Hendrickson got the Herd on the board just 1:36 into the second frame. His unassisted goal was the only change to the scoreboard during the period. John McNelis was tabbed with the only penalty as well. The Herd started to find a groove and was able to mark more shots on goal, this time tallying 15 versus the Buccaneers’ 10. Heil prevented every shot from entering his net, giving him a 1.00 save percentage after one period.

After over seven minutes had passed in the second period, the Buccaneers slid one past Heil to go up by two goals. Just 19 seconds later, they would score again to increase the lead to three goals, with a score of 4-1. Gennadi Chaly would be served a minor penalty for hooking at the 11:54 mark and give the Buccaneers their third powerplay opportunity of the night. He soon gained a friend in Hayden Reid who earned a tripping penalty 13:20 into the frame, sending the Herd to a three-on-five penalty kill. During a bout of four-on-four hockey, the Buccaneers added to their lead on the Herd’s empty net with just over five minutes remaining. The Herd then killed their penalty and Tyler Borgula netted the team’s second goal of the night as the powerplay expired. Another Des Moines empty netter would nullify the gain from Borgula 1:31 minutes later.

Splitting their time in net 20:40, Michael Chambre and Caleb Heil saved a combined 35 shots from entering the Stampede net. Chambre ended the first period with a save percentage of .846 and allowed two of the Buccaneers’ goals. Heil marked 37:48 minutes in net, allowing three goals and marking a 4.76 save percentage.

The Herd now prepares to make the trek to Geneva, Ill. on Jan. 5 and 6 to take on the Chicago Steel. The team will then come back to Sioux Falls for a three-game weekend beginning Jan. 11. Hosting the Team USA NTDP and Omaha Lancers, the Herd has a full slate of fun planned for the weekend, including Hockey Moms Night and Hockey Day South Dakota. More information on all three games will be available the week of the game. Tickets for all Stampede home games are available now through the KELOLAND box office, Stampede office, or any Ticketmaster outlets.