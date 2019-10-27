Herd comes up short against Muskegon, 6-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 6-1 decision to the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Tyler Coffey scored the lone goal to begin the second period, but a four-goal first from the Lumberjacks was too much for the home team to overcome. Grant Adams made the start for Sioux Falls between the pipes but was pulled in favor of Nate Reid in the first. The two combined for 24 of 30 saves on the night.

In the second game of a back-to-back series, the Muskegon Lumberjacks controlled play early and jumped out to an early 4-0 that chased Grant Adams out of the net. Muskegon leading scorer Oliver MacDonald started the scoring 6:54 into the period, assisted by Harrison Roy and Christophe Fillion. Danil Gushchin, Tanner Edwards and Luke Mobley followed up the scoring parade with goals in a five-minute span late in the period.

Tyler Coffey scored his third goal of the season just :59 seconds in the second period to send the crowd of 5,151 to their feet. What looked like the start of rally was quickly silenced as Lumberjacks forward Jack Williams scored his second goal of the season, bringing the deficit back to four.

Muskegon scored with :15 seconds remaining the contest. Sioux Falls finished the night 0-3 on the power play while Muskegon finished the night 0-2.

Nine games into the new season the Herd finds themselves 2-6-1 and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, but three points out of a playoff position.

The Stampede will be on the road for the next two weekends for two standalone games. The Herd travel to the Omaha Lancers on Saturday, Nov. 2 and to the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, Nov. 9, before returning home on Nov. 16 for Military Appreciation Night at the PREMIER Center. Puck drop scheduled at 7:05 p.m. for all three matchups. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.