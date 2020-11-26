Herd claims 4-2 victory over Bucs Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede bested the undefeated Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 at the PREMIER Center Wednesday night. Michael Citara and Dan Russell scored a goal in the first and second periods, while Nate Schweitzer and Sam Rhodes gave the Herd a 4-0 lead late in the third. The Buccaneers were able two take two goals back in the closing minutes. Noah Grannan made the start in net and stopped 29 of 31 shots.

For the first time this season in four attempts, the Herd came out of the first period with a lead as Michael Citara tallied his second of the season on the power play. Citara collected the puck near the blue line at 15:41 of the first, danced between two defenders and then put it past goaltender Derek Mullahy for the score.

Forward Daniel Russell extended the lead for the Herd with approximately six minutes left in the second period for the 2-0 lead. The Stampede outshot the Buccaneers 16-5 in the second frame.

The stampeding continued as defenseman Nate Schweitzer scored from the point on the power play just 45 seconds in the third period. The goal was assisted by Citara. The team’s leading scorer Sam Rhodes continued the onslaught four minutes later for his second goal of the season to give the Herd a 4-0 advantage. Remington Keopple replaced Mullahy in net.

The Buccaneers were able to grab two goals back in the final two minutes of play with the goaltender pulled and an extra attacker on the ice. Noah Grannan was the star of the night as was pitching a shutout up to the last several minutes of the game. He ended the night stopping 29 of 31 shots on net as the Herd improved to 2-3-0 on the season.

Sixteen total penalties were called on the night with the Stampede penalty kill stopping seven of eight chances and the power play converting on two of six.