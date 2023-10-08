SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) — The Sioux Falls Stampede has moved into the number one spot in USHL Western Conference rankings after defeating the Tri-City Storm, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Chris Pelosi , Kazimier Sobieski , and Jaksen Panzer kept the Herd ahead while Michael Chambre was a force to be reckoned with between the pipes.

Scoring within the first two minutes of the game, the Herd came into the matchup ready to battle and even out the head-to-head record against Tri-City this season, after the Herd fell to the Storm in overtime during the USHL Fall Classic. Chris Pelosi got the Stampede onto the board and was the lone goal scorer for the afternoon. Assisting Pelosi, Beckett Hendrickson earned his third assist of the season and Tyler Borgula marked his second. With this goal, Pelosi and Borgula both increased their weekend tallies to four points (2G-2A) each. Goaltender Michael Chambre stopped all 11 shots on his net in his first start at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, his second start of the season.

The Herd held the Storm back for most of the second period, adding two more goals to their scoreboard before the Storm was able to answer back with one of their own. Kazimier Sobieski found his first goal of the season, with help from Artur Cholach and Will McDonough , just over five minutes into the period. Following him just 3:10 minutes later, Jaksen Panzer snuck away on a partial breakaway, rebounded his own shot, then slid the puck around Storm goaltender Ivan Zhigalov. The Storm stopped the shutout with just under two minutes left in the period.

Tri-City was able to find one more last goal, both goals from Nolan Roed assisted by Artemi Nizameyev, in the final period. The lone goal wasn’t enough for the Storm to break even or pull ahead, allowing the Stampede to move to 4-0-1 this season. The Herd now has nine points in USHL regular-season play and is the number one team in the Western Conference.

Stopping 31 of 33 shots for the Stampede, Michael Chambre skated away with his first win since joining the Stampede. Chambre marked a .939 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average. Chambre is now 1-0-1 on the season, with both games being against the Storm. He holds a cumulative GAA of 1.96 and save percentage of .931.

The Herd hosts Tri-City once again this Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Hosted by Orthopedic Institute, fans can bring a new or gently used coat for a coat drive, benefiting members of our communities that may need warm clothes for the upcoming cold months. Those that bring a coat will be given two FREE tickets to the Stampede’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat game on Oct. 22nd. Additional tickets are available through the Stampede or KELOLAND offices or online through Ticketmaster.