GENEVA, ILL. (Stampede) — The Sioux Falls Stampede earned two points in USHL standings by overtaking the Chicago Steel in a two-round shootout, taking the game 5-4. Chris Pelosi , Beckett Hendrickson , John McNelis and Tyler Borgula each earned goals in regulation. Micah Berger tallied a goal in the shootout while Borgula tabbed the game winner. Michael Chambre found his tenth win of the season, moving the Stampede to 16-13-2-1 this season.

After an uneventful first period, one with no scoring or penalties, Chris Pelosi lit up the scoreboard with just 54 seconds expired from the second period clock. Chicago answered back around four minutes later, making it 1-1 heading into the second intermission. Michael Chambre marked a two-period save total of 21 shots, a stark difference to last night’s full game total of 22.

Both teams turned up the heat in the final regulation frame. To start off, Chicago marked their second goal of the night 5:56 into the period on a powerplay caused by a hooking call on the Herd’s Noah Eyre . Beckett Hendrickson flipped the script on the Steel when he scored on the Herd’s second powerplay opportunity of the night at 9:02. Proving to be a back-and-forth game, Chicago answered back 1:28 minutes later. Now down by one goal, a powerplay opportunity gave John McNelis the chance to tie things back up with under seven minutes remaining. This gave the Herd a spark and Tyler Borgula took the Herd’s lead back 1:02 minutes later. The Herd felt as it had the game tied down in the waning seconds, all until Chicago’s Mick Thompson scored with less than two seconds remaining, pushing the game into overtime.

No scoring, or penalties, in the overtime period forced the Stampede and Steel to battle it out in a shootout. The visiting team on the board, the Stampede kicked off the shootout with Micah Berger setting up against Louka Cloutier. Berger skated to the far-left side, then centered up, shooting the puck straight through Cloutier’s five hole and giving the Herd the goal advantage. Chicago’s Grayden Slipec then lined up against Chambre, pulling left then centering near the top of the crease. Shooting onto Chambre’s left side, the Stampede goaltender was able to get a foot in front of the puck and keep the Herd’s lead. Up next, Tyler Borgula followed a similar route to Berger and was able to calmly slide the puck past Cloutier, 2-0 Stampede. Finally, Chicago’s Charlie Major completely missed the mark of Chambre’s net, giving the Herd exactly what they needed to seal the deal and take home the win.

Goaltender Michael Chambre earned another tally in the win column, his tenth of the season. He stopped 31 of the Steel’s 35 shots on his goal, marking a .886 save percentage. Along with stopping the Steel from scoring in the overtime period and the shootout, Chambre was able to total a 3.69 goals-against average, moving his total GAA to 3.16. Chambre now holds a record of 10-5-1-1 this season with 17-17-1-1 in his three-season USHL career.

The team is set to come back to Sioux Falls for a three-game weekend beginning Thursday, Jan. 11. Hosting the Team USA NTDP and Omaha Lancers, the Herd has a full slate of fun planned for the weekend, including Hockey Moms Night and Hockey Day South Dakota. More information on all three games will be available the week of the game. Tickets for all Stampede home games are available now through the KELOLAND box office, Stampede office, or any Ticketmaster outlets.