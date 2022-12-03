WATERLOO, IOWA – The Sioux Falls Stampede swept the Waterloo Blackhawks Saturday

evening after a 3-1 victory.



The Blackhawks scored their lone goal in the first period when Owen Baker connected with

Myles Hilman who snuck one around Stampede goaltender Xavier Medina. Medina went on to

save 27 shots on goal, earning his second third-star-of-the-game accolade of the weekend. In

total, Medina stopped 55 pucks from entering the Stampede’s net.



Just like the day before, Sam Harris opened the Stampede’s scoring with assists from Nick Ring

and Max Rud. This time with a goal just seconds after the Stampede power play’s conclusion

early in the second period, Harris’ goal tied the scoreboard at one goal each. Harris finished the

weekend with three goals and two assists for five points and both of the first star of the game

nods.



After Harris’ goal, the Stampede went on to score two more unanswered goals in the third

period. The first, defenseman Max Rud’s game-winning goal, came from a powerplay set up

early in the period. A pass from Harris to Ring set Rud up from the point to score the game deciding point.



In the final moments, Chris Pelosi earned his second United States Hockey League goal in his

second career game, the first coming just one day prior. Pelosi’s goal earned assists for Evan

Murr and Xavier Medina while sealing the deal for the Stampede.



The Stampede are back in action Friday, December 9 for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented

by Jersey Mike’s Subs. The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. from the Denny Sanford Premier Center.