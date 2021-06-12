Henderson finds success in 410 sprints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway has held six nights of racing so far in its first full season back in 5 years. For Justin Henderson, that’s been good news, as the Tea driver has been a consistent force in 410 sprints all season long.

After finishing 13th in Huset’s season opener, Justin Henderson racked up back-to-back feature wins the following two weeks, and has added two more top five finishes since.

“When you stay persistent and you keep pushing, and you have little tweaks here and there and all of a sudden boom, you strike on something. Then your confidence builds and then the driver and the car come together, that’s when you start winning races,” Henderson said.

And with each feature win, Henderson is quick to celebrate with the fans.

“We own this place right now we’ll do what we want. Let’s stay out on the front stretch and celebrate right here. That’s, to have that freedom to be able to do that, that’s part of it. That’s the best part of it,” Henderson said.

That accessibility is what makes dirt track racing unique.

“You know with NASCAR and other things, you can’t get that close. The stars aren’t that accessible. Here you can go right down and shake our hand and smell the sweat off of us right after we finished racing. So there’s nothing better than that interaction,” Henderson said.

Henderson also races at Knoxville and Jackson, but some changes at Huset’s have added to its appeal.

“I wasn’t looking forward to this season and then I saw they were putting the banking back in this place and it was like bang, and now it’s my favorite place to race again,” Henderon said.

For someone who’s been racing in South Dakota nearly his entire life, finding success at Huset’s means just a little more.

“I’ve been very fortunate to race with guys like Doug Wolfgang right here on this racetrack. My dad, you know he cut his teeth here. Everybody that means anything to me in this sport has done well at this place. So it’s important for me,” Henderson said.

Henderson currently sits in 3rd in the 410 points race through 6 weeks. Huset’s is set to host three more feature races Sunday night with the races set to start at 7:30.