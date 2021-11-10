Henderson announces three newcomers

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State men’s basketball head coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of three newcomers on National Signing Day.

Tanner Te Slaa and William Kyle III each signed national letters of intent. Jack Hastreiter was accepted for admission to South Dakota State and will enroll to join the squad next fall.

“All three of these young men share the same character traits that have made Jackrabbit basketball successful for a long period of time,” Henderson said. “We cannot wait for them to wear the Yellow and Blue!”

Tanner Te Slaa (6-5, 175, Guard – Hull, Iowa, Boyden-Hull High School)

Tanner Te Slaa, a 2020 and 2021 first-team All-State selection, joins the Jackrabbits from Hull, Iowa where he helped lead Boyden-Hull to a 2020 state title and runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The 6-5 guard was named to the Iowa High School State Basketball All-Tournament team in 2020 and 2021, as well as the first team All-Northwest Iowa Review in both seasons.

Te Slaa was named the 2021 Sportswriter Player of the year after he averaged 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during his junior season.

Henderson on Te Slaa: “Tanner is a winner. His athleticism and innate ability to make everyone around him better is special. He can impact the game in so many ways whether it be scoring, making a great pass or getting a big defensive stop.”

William Kyle III (6-9, 195, Forward – Lincoln, Neb., Bellevue West High School)

William Kyle III, a high-upside forward prospect with elite length, signs with the Jackrabbits after leading Bellevue West to a state runner-up finish in Nebraska’s largest class. The three-year varsity letterwinner averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game last season.

Kyle also averaged 1.9 blocks per game during the 2021 season and followed that up by being one of the best rim protectors in the country on the AAU circuit this past summer. The 6-9 forward is a top-10 prospect in the state of Nebraska according to Prep Hoop Nebraska.

Henderson on Kyle: “William is a guy who just keeps getting better and better; his athleticism is off the charts. He runs the floor extremely well and has a knack for being a tremendous passer with his 7-2 wingspan. His outstanding work ethic, along with his natural abilities, makes the future very bright for William.”

Jack Hastreiter (6-7, 198, Guard – Lincoln, Neb., Pius X High School)

Jack Hastreiter joins the Jackrabbits an emerging prospect after a breakout summer in Nebraska’s AAU circuit. Hastreiter was a key contributor for Pius X in 2021, a top-five high school team in Nebraska last season.

The lengthy guard can affect the game in multiple ways with his ability to shoot it and attack the basket. Hastreiter has the ability to guard multiple positions and will bolster the Jacks’ guard depth. Hastreiter was a first-team all-conference academic selection last season.

Henderson on Jack: “Jack’s game kept growing on us the more we watched him. He has great athleticism and size with the ability to play on the perimeter. His versatility fits in with how we like to play and with added strength and experience, he will be a tremendous fit for our program.”