VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women’s basketball team heads into the holiday with a 10-3 mark. The Coyotes have won seven straight games.

One of the major sparks during that stretch has been junior Alexi Hempe. She has scored at least nine points in six of those seven contests and is averaging just below 10 points per game while shooting better than 41 percent from beyond the arc over the last month.

Coming off the bench, the forward sits fourth on the team in both scoring and minutes played, but her contributions on both ends of the floor have caught the eye of her coach.

“Lexi’s been playing really well lately,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said. “She’s a big reason why we’ve done what we’ve been able to do. She’s given us depth and she gives us depth and versatility at the same time so she can fill in for us at the two. At the three, at the four. She’s another ball handler, so I like having her in against the press. Defensively, she’s taken another step.”

Hempe and the Coyotes open Summit League play with a showdown against North Dakota State on Friday in Vermillion.