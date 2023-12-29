CORALVILLE, Iowa (SDSU) — Heavyweights Bowen McConville and Luke Rasmussen were among four South Dakota State wrestlers to advance to the semifinal round during competition Friday on the opening day of the Soldier Salute at Xtream Arena.



McConville, a senior from Renton, Washington, posted a 3-0 record on the day, starting with a 17-1 technical fall over Jarrett Stoner of Missouri. He was well on his way to a victory in the next round, leading Nebraska’s Brandyn Van Tassell, 15-3, before his opponent retired due to injury. McConville then punched his ticket to Saturday’s semifinals with a 5-1 decision over Nathan Schon, who was wrestling unattached, during the second session of the day.



Rasmussen, a redshirt freshman from Brookings, received a first-round bye before notching a first-period pin against Navy’s Jamier Ferere in the opening session, followed by a 12-6 decision against Tyler Mousaw of the Virginia Military Institute.



McConville is slated to meet 33rd-ranked Bennett Tabor of Minnesota in the semifinals, while Rasmussen, who placed third in the tournament a year ago, is scheduled to face Missouri’s Seth Nitzel.



Also moving through to the semifinals were Alek Martin at 149 pounds and 157-pounder Cael Swensen . Both wrestlers turned in 2-0 records with one bonus-point victory. Martin opened with an 18-8 major decision over Kaemen Smith of Navy, then downed North Carolina’s Wil Guida, 6-4.



Martin, who qualified for the Soldier Salute podium for the second year in a row, is set to meet Anthony Ferrari, unattached, in the semifinals.



Swensen, ranked 17th at 157 pounds, pinned VMI’s Josh Yost with four seconds remaining in the first period of their opening-round match before turning in an 8-2 decision against Sonny Santiago of North Carolina.



A tournament finalist a year ago, Swensen also is slated to face an unattached wrestler in Paniro Johnson.



Three other Jackrabbit wrestlers negotiated their way through the wrestlebacks to secure top-eight finishes and advance to the second day of competition. In making his collegiate debut , freshman 125-pounder Brady Roark , competing unattached, rallied after a 23-13 major-decision loss to 19th-ranked Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the opening round to string together three consecutive victories in the consolation bracket. Roark’s wins were by technical fall, major decision and decision.



Also turning in a 3-1 record Friday was veteran 149-pounder Daniel Kimball . After dropping his opener by major decision to Caleb Rathjen of Iowa, Kimball reeled off three consecutive wins by decision in the consolation rounds.



In his first action of the season, returning All-American Clay Carlson went 2-1 in the 141-pound division. Ranked seventh, Carlson opened with an 8-4 victory over Wyoming’s Stockton O’Brien, but was upended by Minnesota’s Vance Vombaur, ranked 29th, for the second year in a row, 4-2. Carlson came back later in the evening session with an 8-6 decision over Ben Lunn of Minnesota to remain in contention for a top-three placing.



Of SDSU’s 14 wrestlers to compete on Friday, 13 recorded at least one win and a total of 10 Jackrabbits notched at least two victories. Unattached wrestlers and true freshmen Parker Janssen (141 pounds), Colin Dupill (149 pounds) and Thomas Dineen (197 pounds) all posted 2-2 records on the day, but did not advance to Saturday competition.



The Jackrabbits stand in fourth place among 12 teams with 50.5 points. Iowa leads the tournament with 109.5 points, followed by Minnesota with 81 and Northern Iowa with 56. Wyoming rounds out the top five with 46.5 points.



UP NEXT

Semifinals and consolation rounds for the Soldier Salute begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with finals and placing matches starting at 5 p.m.



INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

141 | #7 Clay Carlson , Sr., Willmar, Minnesota (2-1 record)

dec. Stockton O’Brien, Wyoming, 8-4

lost by dec. to #29 Vance Vombaur, Minnesota, 4-2

dec. Ben Lunn, Minnesota, 8-6

vs. Zeke Seltzer, Missouri

149 | Daniel Kimball , Sr., Buckingham, Iowa (3-1 record)

lost by major dec. to Caleb Rathjen, Iowa, 11-1

dec. Easton Hilton, Missouri, 4-1 [SV-1]

dec. Colin Dupill , SDSU-unattached, 5-4

, SDSU-unattached, 5-4 dec. Nick Vafiadis, Navy, 4-2

vs. Wil Guida, North Carolina

149 | Alek Martin , So., St. Paris, Ohio (2-0 record)

major dec. Kaemen Smith, Navy, 18-8

dec. Wil Guida, North Carolina, 6-4

vs. Anthony Ferrari, unattached

157 | Cael Swensen , So., Plymouth, Minnesota (2-0 record)

def. Josh Yost, Virginia Military Institute, by fall 2:56

dec. Sonny Santiago, North Carolina, 8-2

vs. Paniro Johnson, unattached

165 | Brock Fettig , R-Fr., Bismarck, North Dakota (1-2 record)

dec. Brant Whitaker, Missouri, 5-4

lost by tech. fall to Patrick Kennedy, Iowa, 21-4 (4:32)

lost by major dec. to Drake Rhodes, Iowa, 14-3

Fettig eliminated



285 | Bowen McConville , Sr., Renton, Washington (3-0 record)

tech. fall Jarrett Stoner, Missouri, 17-1 (6:39)

won by medical forfeit over Brandyn Van Tassell, Nebraska (1:33)

dec. Nathan Schon, unattached, 5-1

vs. #33 Bennett Tabor, Minnesota

285 | Luke Rasmussen , R-Fr., Brookings, South Dakota (2-0 record)

• def. Jamier Ferere, Navy, by fall 2:19

• dec. Tyler Mousaw, Virginia Military Institute, 12-6

• vs. Seth Nitzel, Missouri



UNATTACHED WRESTLERS

125 | Brady Roark , Fr., Seneca, Missouri (3-1 record)

lost by major dec. to #19 Patrick McKee, Minnesota, 23-13

tech. fall Quincy Hulverson, Minnesota, 17-1 (6:13)

major dec. Solayman Bah, Columbia, 18-6

dec. Joey Cruz, Iowa, 8-4

vs. Garret Rinken, Northern Iowa

141 | Parker Janssen , Fr., St. Michael, Minnesota (2-2 record)

tech. fall Caden McCrary, North Carolina, 19-4 (7:00)

def. Josh Sanders, Bellarmine, by fall 1:59

lost by tech. fall to #1 Real Woods, Iowa, 16-0 (5:16)

lost by major dec. to Stockton O’Brien, Wyoming, 11-1

Janssen eliminated



149 | Colin Dupill , Fr., Greeneville, Tennessee (2-2 record)

lost by major dec. to Wil Guida, North Carolina, 12-0

dec. Connor Alexander, North Carolina, 5-2

dec. Warren Carr, Wyoming, 7-2

lost by dec. to Daniel Kimball , South Dakota State, 5-4

Dupill eliminated



157 | Moses Espinoza-Owens , Fr., Woods Cross, Utah (1-2 record)

lost by dec. to Andy Garr, Columbia, 2-0

dec. Logan Stotts, Iowa State, 9-5

lost by dec. to Christian Stanek, Iowa State, 4-2

Espinoza-Owens eliminated



165 | Marcus Espinoza-Owens , Fr., Woods Cross, Utah (1-2 record)

lost by major dec. to Kyle Mosher, Columbia, 8-0

major dec. Brant Whitaker, Missouri, 17-8

lost by major dec. to Connor Euton, Iowa State, 15-5

Espinoza-Owens eliminated



184 | Jared Thiry , Fr., Waterloo, Iowa (0-2 record)

lost by tech. fall to Ethan DeLeon, Nebraska, 23-2 (7:00)

lost by tech. fall to Aiden Riggins, Iowa, 16-1 (3:08)

Thiry eliminated



197 | Thomas Dineen , Fr., Hancock, Minnesota (2-2 record)

dec. Jake Lucas, Navy, 10-8

tech. fall Dominic Thebeau, Nebraska, 21-4 (6:28)

lost by major dec. to #17 Garrett Joles, Minnesota, 15-2

lost by major dec. to Gavin Nelson, Minnesota, 13-4

Dineen eliminated