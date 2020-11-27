Hawkeyes’ defense comes up big in 26-20 win over Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Tyler Goodson ran for 87 of his 111 yards in the second half and Zach VanValkenburg recovered Adrian Martinez’s late fumble to secure Iowa’s 26-20 win over Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes extended their win streak to four games and have beaten the Cornhuskers six years in a row. Iowa was looking to add to its six-point lead when Keith Duncan’s 51-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the cross bar with 2:02 left.

The Cornhuskers then drove from their 32 to the Iowa 39 when Martinez fumbled under pressure and VanValkenburg recovered. Iowa ran out the last 1:18. Iowa improved to 4-2, the Huskers dropped to 1-4.

