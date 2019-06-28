Hartford woman volunteering at MLB All-Star Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford woman is combining her love for baseball and volunteering this next week by pitching in at the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities in Ohio. Marta Huls is heading to Cleveland to help out at the fan fest.

“I’m very excited to go,” Huls said.

From Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis to the MLB All-Star Game at Target Field, Marta Huls has been busy serving sports fans these past few years. The Atlanta Braves fanatic can’t wait to show her passion for baseball and volunteering again next week.

“I love both. I kind of grew up in a baseball fanatic family with my dad. All eleven brothers and sisters have their own favorite team. I just kind of grew up that way. I just love to help,” Huls said.

This weekend she hits the road to Cleveland for volunteer orientation. It will be her first time at this event since the 2014 all-star matchup in Minnesota. During that week, she got to meet her favorite player of all time.

“Got to meet John Smoltz, the pitcher for the Braves. Jack Morris, Andre Dawson. A lot of the players gave clinics and signed autographs,” Huls said.

She’s hoping to bump into more this year. Huls is so pumped she purchased some gear ahead of time even though a swag bag awaits in Ohio.

“This is a shirt I bought and a hat with the All Star game. They do give you a shirt and a backpack I believe,” Huls said.

You can tell she’s looking forward to the adventure and wants to be around others who share the same love for baseball she does.

“To make their experience a little better. They pay a lot of money to go there,” Huls said.

The MLB All-Star Game takes place on July 9th. Huls is required to work three different shifts and doesn’t have to pay money to take part. She says she even likes to volunteer for extra shifts if they open up.

See MLB’s All-Star Game website for more details on the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland.