Hartford woman heading to Cleveland for MLB All-Star festivities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A baseball fanatic from KELOLAND is getting ready to experience the Major League Baseball All Star Game in Cleveland.

Marta Huls will be a volunteer at the events leading up to the big game scheduled for July 9th. It’s not her first time pitching in. Huls volunteered at the all star game at Target Field in 2014 and Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. She has orientation on Monday and will help people at the fan fest next weekend.

“They have the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland so, going to do some pretty good concerts there and then I’ll do the Play Ball Park and Fan Fest on Sunday,” Huls said.

The All Star Game takes place on July 9th. Huls is required to work three different shifts and doesn’t have to pay money to take part. She says she even likes to volunteer for extra shifts if they open up.