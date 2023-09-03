Cleburne, TX (Canaries) — Cleburne scored five runs in the second inning on Sunday and never trailed en route to a 9-4 win over the Canaries at La Moderna Field.

The Railroaders led 6-0 before Mike Hart got Sioux Falls on the board with a solo homerun in the fourth inning. Cleburne responded with three runs in the bottom half to grab their largest lead of the contest.

Wyatt Ulrich doubled to begin the sixth inning and scored on a fielder’s choice. Shamoy Christopher crushed a two-run homerun in the top of the seventh but the Birds could get no closer.

Hart, Ulrich and Logan Eickhoff each finished with two hits as Sioux Falls dips to 51-48 overall. The Canaries will close the regular season Monday afternoon at 1:00pm.