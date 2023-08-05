RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Gold’s season ended with a 7-6 walkoff loss to Lincoln (NE) at the Central Plains Regional Saturday.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the bottom of the seventh, Lincoln’s Tanner Peterson reached on an error that allowed Alex Evasco to score.

Harrisburg scored the first two runs of the game. Maddux Scherer belted an RBI triple in the top of the first and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Lincoln scored the next four runs before Post 45 tied the game at 4. Harrisburg scored its final two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 6.

Scherer drove in three runs on two hits. Noah Boschee tallied three hits.

The South Dakota Class ‘A’ champions completed the season with a 27-15 record.